Dylan Groenewegen will return to Tour de France this summer: 'My biggest challenge is to fight for stage wins again'
At BikeExchange Jayco, Groenewegen won't face the likes of Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert in competition for the coveted places in the Tour squad
By Jonny Long published
Dylan Groenewegen is poised to make his Tour de France comeback with new employers BikeExchange Jayco, after receiving the green light from the squad to once again compete for stage wins in six months' time at the French Grand Tour.
The winner of four stages from 2017 to 2019, the 28-year-old missed out on selection in 2020 as Jumbo-Visma looked to utilise a three-pronged GC strategy with Primož Roglič, Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk in search of the yellow jersey, with Groenewegen subsequently left at home.
The Dutchman would next race in Poland in August 2020, where the crash with Fabio Jakobsen caused him to be suspended for nine months, ending his season and the rider only coming back to racing in May 2021 at the Giro d'Italia.
Groenewegen returned to winning ways at the Tour de Wallonie and Tour of Denmark before leaving Jumbo-Visma this off-season, who he had raced for since 2016, to join Australian outfit BikeExchange Jayco.
>>> Which WorldTour team has the best kit for 2022? We take a look through the wardrobe
His new team boasts less top-tier talent than his old employers (including Wout van Aert who won the Champs-Élysées stage last year after also taking the Mont Ventoux stage and a time trial) making the fight for selection for the Tour much more achievable.
Moreover, Groenewegen has already been told he will lead the line for his new squad with the aim to pick up stage wins at the biggest bike race in the world.
“I love the Tour and am very happy that I can return to this race again this year,” he told Wielerflits. “I have had my best successes in the Tour. As a sprinter, you want to perform on that big stage. My biggest challenge is to fight for the stage wins there again.”
As for his switch from one of the leading teams in the peloton to one that recorded fewer than 10 wins last season, Groenewegen has no regrets and is looking forward to receiving more backing as one of the top talents within the ranks.
“I am happy with the choice I made. They will do everything they can to support me in the bunch sprints and they are already fully engaged in that," he said.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
New kids on the Blockchain
Last year saw an explosion of blockchain-based initiatives in the world of cycling, some successful and others not
By Richard Abraham • Published
-
Zoe Bäckstedt out of British National Cyclocross Championships following Covid positive
She will instead be isolating at home with her whole family, who have all tested positive
By Jonny Long • Published