Egan Bernal offering opportunity for fans to ride with him on Zwift
The Colombian is eager to show his appreciation to fans by planning a virtual Zwift ride this Saturday
Egan Bernal will be doing a 'Ride with Egan' Zwift ride on Saturday April 2, giving fans the opportunity to virtually cycle with him in a mass participation group ride on the platform.
Since Bernal suffered a severe crash in January, which left him requiring seven separate surgeries to treat the 20 broken bones and two collapsed lungs he suffered in the incident, cycling fans have inundated him with support during his recovery.
In order to show his appreciation for all of the messages and motivation he received, Bernal will ride with fans around Watopia's Beach Island Loop for 60 minutes. Anyone can sign up for the Ride with Egan on Zwift, with all participants also getting the opportunity to ride in the British team's Bioracer kit and on the Pinarello Dogma F in-game.
Starting at 4pm BST, 10am Colombia Standard Time, Bernal wants to ride along with fans virtually before he can see them all back at races in person.
He said: “This has been, and still is, the biggest challenge I’ve ever had to deal with in life, and to be able to be back on my bike already so soon after my accident is something that I have been dreaming about for the last few weeks. I can’t describe how happy it has made me.
"But not being at the races I miss the fans and the support and energy they all give me, that’s why I want as many as possible to come join me on Zwift this Saturday and for us to ride along together for an hour.”
Earlier this week, Bernal returned to his road bike, just over two months on from the training crash which could have paralysed him. The 25-year-old shared photos of himself on social media out on the roads north of Bogotá in his home country, alongside his brother Ronald and team-mate Brandon Rivera.
Initially, it seemed inevitable Bernal would miss an extended period of time from cycling due to the injuries he suffered in the crash, but his remarkable recovery could even see him return to racing this year, according to coach Xabier Artexte.
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
