Egan Bernal remains in a 'favourable' condition in hospital after 'excellent spinal surgery result'; mother says 'I felt my son was born again'

Egan Bernal continues to respond well to treatment in hospital in Colombia after his training ride crash that left him with multiple fractures and a punctured lung.

Almost 72 hours have passed since the 25-year-old's injury while training on his time trial bike with other Ineos Grenadiers riders in his home country.

The collision with a bus that had pulled over to allow a passenger to disembark resulted in the two-time Grand Tour winner suffering fractures in his vertebrae, right femur, patella and ribs, as well as chest trauma and a punctured lung.

Doctors initially said they expected Bernal to remain in intensive care for 72 hours, and during that time he has undergone several successful surgeries, including one to stabilise the vertebrae fracture that had most worried doctors treating the rider.

In the latest medical update from the Clinica Universidad de la Sabana in Bogotá, doctors reported that Bernal "has continued with a favourable evolution".

It added: "The treatment plan has focused on pain management and taking new diagnostic control images, which confirm the excellent result of spinal surgery. On the other hand, the lungs have re-expanded adequately."

Previous updates had revealed that a tube inserted in his throat to allow him to breathe during surgery had been removed, and that "the patient has had an excellent response to treatment... [and] at this time, he is conscious, with mobility of all four extremities."

The latest medical statement also confirmed that "we have initiated nutritional support together with the intervention of our rehabilitation service."

The positive news emanating from Colombian's capital prompted Bernal's mother, Flor Marina Gómez, to post an Instagram story with pictures of her son as a young child, accompanied by the emotive message: "My happiness can be compared to what I felt 25 years ago because I felt that my son was born again."

Elsewhere, the Colombian men's football team gathered as one to record a video wishing Bernal a speedy recovery and expressing their hope of seeing him representing the country on a world stage once more.

It is not yet known if Bernal will remain in intensive care after the first 72 hours, but a further update is expected on Thursday.