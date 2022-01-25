Ineos Grenadiers release update on Egan Bernal: multiple fractures confirmed as he remains in ICU

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that Egan Bernal has suffered multiple fractures and remains in intensive care following a horror crash while training in Colombia.

The 2019 Tour de France winner was riding his time trial bike in Gachancipá with other Ineos riders, including Richard Carapaz and Dani Martínez, when he rode directly into the back of a bus that is reported to have pulled over to allow passengers to disembark.

Bernal was treated at the scene initially by team staff before being taking to the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá, where he was twice operated on.

The injuries are serious and complex, with the 25-year-old suffering cervical and thoracic trauma and musculoskeletal trauma.

Ineos Grenadiers released an update on Wednesday afternoon: "Following yesterday’s training accident, Egan remains in a stable condition in intensive care after two successful surgeries," it said.

"Egan suffered a fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, a fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung and several fractured ribs in the crash.

"Doctors were able to medically pin his right leg and stabilise the vertebrae fracture in two separate surgeries last night. He is now in an intensive care unit where other potential secondary injuries are being managed, as well as his body’s response to the trauma.

"The team would like to thank the medical staff at Clinica Universidad de La Sabana and everyone who has sent messages of support to Egan. All of our focus is on ensuring Egan is given the best possible care as he starts on his road to recovery. "

Police stand outside the hospital where Egan Bernal is in a stable condition (Image credit: Getty)

It has been reported elsewhere, including in the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, that surgeons stabilised the spinal fractures and placed an instrumentation between his T3 and T8 vertebrae, that specific injury worrying doctors the most.

El Tiempo also reported that Bernal has bleeding on his chest, and a further operation will take place to control that.

The injury has prompted an outpouring of well-wishes across the globe for the 2021 Giro d'Italia champion, with current and former riders expressing their horror at the incident and wishing him a full and speedy recovery.

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan said he hoped the Colombian would bounce back stronger than ever.