Ineos Grenadiers release update on Egan Bernal: multiple fractures confirmed as he remains in ICU
The Colombian has undergone two successful surgeries
Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that Egan Bernal has suffered multiple fractures and remains in intensive care following a horror crash while training in Colombia.
The 2019 Tour de France winner was riding his time trial bike in Gachancipá with other Ineos riders, including Richard Carapaz and Dani Martínez, when he rode directly into the back of a bus that is reported to have pulled over to allow passengers to disembark.
Bernal was treated at the scene initially by team staff before being taking to the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá, where he was twice operated on.
The injuries are serious and complex, with the 25-year-old suffering cervical and thoracic trauma and musculoskeletal trauma.
Ineos Grenadiers released an update on Wednesday afternoon: "Following yesterday’s training accident, Egan remains in a stable condition in intensive care after two successful surgeries," it said.
"Egan suffered a fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, a fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung and several fractured ribs in the crash.
"Doctors were able to medically pin his right leg and stabilise the vertebrae fracture in two separate surgeries last night. He is now in an intensive care unit where other potential secondary injuries are being managed, as well as his body’s response to the trauma.
"The team would like to thank the medical staff at Clinica Universidad de La Sabana and everyone who has sent messages of support to Egan. All of our focus is on ensuring Egan is given the best possible care as he starts on his road to recovery. "
It has been reported elsewhere, including in the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, that surgeons stabilised the spinal fractures and placed an instrumentation between his T3 and T8 vertebrae, that specific injury worrying doctors the most.
El Tiempo also reported that Bernal has bleeding on his chest, and a further operation will take place to control that.
The injury has prompted an outpouring of well-wishes across the globe for the 2021 Giro d'Italia champion, with current and former riders expressing their horror at the incident and wishing him a full and speedy recovery.
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan said he hoped the Colombian would bounce back stronger than ever.
I'm sending @Eganbernal my warmest wishes for a speedy recovery. Egan, I look forward to seeing you bounce back stronger than ever and sharing the road with you wherever we race!January 25, 2022
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Ultra-endurance icons Jenny Graham and Lael Wilcox explore Iceland in new GCN+ documentary
200 kilometres along the continental divide, craggy mountain faces give way to steaming rivers and end at the base of an active volcano
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
EF Education First-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB unveil 2022 Rapha kits
British kit manufacturers will produce similar pink kits for the men's and women's WorldTour squads
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal taken to hospital after training accident in Colombia
The Ineos rider is said to be in a stable condition and undergoing further assessment
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers enlist Dan Bigham to bring F1 engineering to bike racing
The Englishman will be allowed to ride time-trials as well as helping the team with aerodynamics
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Zwift gives riders the chance to join six week Ineos Grenadiers 'virtual training camp'
Using Zwift, riders can join in 12 events over six weeks from January
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Rohan Dennis says he moved to Jumbo-Visma because Ineos Grenadiers were copying 'a lot of stuff' from Dutch team
Australian time-trialist will be part of Jumbo-Visma's Tour de France squad
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal signs five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers
The new contract will keep the Colombian at the team until the end of 2026
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Riders show off their new team kits for 2022
Elia Viviani, João Almeida and Elisa Balsamo among riders in new jerseys this year
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Richie Porte targets Giro d'Italia one more time
Australian says Ineos Grenadiers want him to enjoy his last professional season
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal would rather win Vuelta a España than another Tour de France - but will obey team orders
Giro d'Italia champion says Ineos Grenadiers want him to ride Tour
By Adam Becket • Published