Ethan Hayter beats Miguel Ángel López to stage victory and race lead in Ruta del Sol 2021
The British Ineos Grenadiers rider continues with his stellar form
Ethan Hayter took stage victory and the race lead one stage two of the Ruta del Sol, beating Grand Tour star Miguel Ángel López in the final 300 metres.
The Brit was among the favourites on the brutally hilly stage in Andalucia, having shone in the Volta ao Algarve earlier this month.
Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) stuck with the best climbers on the 184.8km run from Iznájar to Alcalá la Real in the south of Spain, making it over the summit of the Alto de la Hortichuela with the race favourites and attacking on the sharp final rise to the line to take the stage.
The 22-year-old finished eight seconds ahead of Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) and taking over the race lead from Lopez’s team-mate Gonzalo Serrano.
Hayter now leads the race by 11-seconds over López.
The brutal second stage of the Ruta del Sol, also known as the Vuelta a Andalucia, featured four categorised climbs, the last of which, the Hortichuela, the peloton crested 10km from the finish.
Into the final kilometre riders then had to tackle a stiff 11.5 per cent climb top the line, well-suited to a punchy rider like Hayter.
With three stages remaining, Hayter will be motivated to fight for overall victory after a bittersweet week of racing in Algarve earlier this month.
After winning the second stage in Portugal, Hayter was narrowly able to maintain his race lead despite crashing on the stage four time trial in Lagoa, with just one stage remaining.
But on the final stage Hayter lost around 10 seconds, losing the race lead to João Rodrigues (W52/FC Porto), with the former forced to settle for second place overall.
>>> Patrick Lefevere says he needs another sponsor if he's to sign Peter Sagan
Ruta del Sol continues with another relentless day of climbing on stage three, culminating in an uphill finish on the Villarrodrigo ascent.
-
-
Best summer cycling gloves and mitts: a buyer's guide
Summer cycling gloves may not be an essential piece of summer cycling kit, but if you're in the market for cycling mitts read our buyer's guide to the best
By Hannah Bussey •
-
UCI announces changes to bottle-throwing rule for Giro d'Italia 2021
Under the old rule, riders would be sanctioned and potentially disqualified for throwing bottles to fans
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'He needs to be aggressive': Egan Bernal must continue to attack in the mountains to win Giro d'Italia, says former coach
The Colombian's former coach Pablo Mazuera says he can take two minutes on a single climb if his back injury holds out
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Egan Bernal: 'I didn't plan to go for the intermediate sprint'
Remco Evenepoel only managed to take one second from the race leader after a frantic intermediate sprint for bonus seconds
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal shares impressive Giro d'Italia 2021 stage-winning ride on Strava
The Colombian was set up on the final gravel climb by Gianni Moscon before launching an explosive attack
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Pavel Sivakov crashes out of Giro d'Italia 2021
The Franco-Russian rider came into the race as a surprise co-leader with Egan Bernal
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal says he's pain-free after first day in the mountains at Giro d'Italia 2021
The 2019 Tour de France champion had been concerned about his back pain issues going into the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Filippo Ganna says Remco Evenepoel ‘had fantastic legs’ as he questions whether he can maintain lead in Giro d’Italia
The Italian time trial star keeps the pink jersey after stage three, but can he hold on for another day?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ethan Hayter holds on to Volta ao Algarve lead as Kasper Asgreen wins stage four time trial
The British rider remained in the overall lead despite crashing on the 20km time trial
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Filippo Ganna obliterates the field to take victory and pink jersey on Giro d'Italia stage one time trial
Time trial world champion wins opening time trial for second consecutive year
By Richard Windsor •