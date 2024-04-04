Evans Cycles store lines its walls with cut-price WiggleCRC stock

Leftover stock being sold off through Wiggle's new stablemate at Mike Ashley's Frasers Group

An evans cycles store
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By James Shrubsall
published

If you were wondering where all that unsold WiggleCRC stock went to, you could do worse than to pop to your local Evans Cycles store. 

Pictures have appeared in a Facebook group devoted to UK gravel, which show vast amounts of reduced footwear, including kit from Wiggle clothing brand DHB, up for sale at Evans Shirebrook in Derbyshire.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1