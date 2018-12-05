Explore the roads less travelled with Haute Route’s new Mexico and Oman events

Just as beautiful, just as challenging, but far from the crowds of the world's more famous climbs



Haute Route, organiser of the world’s most prestigious multi-day events for amateurs, started life in 2011 with a typically epic route from Geneva to Nice.

Since then, the events have become synonymous with a level of rider support usually only available to the pro peloton, and routes through some of the world’s most iconic mountain ranges, including the Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Rockies.

Last year the series spread its wings to some spectacular locations less commonly associated with cycling, such as Norway and San Francisco – and for 2019 there are even more eye-catching additions in the form of Oman and Mexico.

As Haute Route events, Oman and Mexico still offer the same high-quality experience as existing routes, including timed and ranked stages, full mechanical support, private airport transfers and post-ride facilities including recovery massages and regional cuisine.

Oman 2019

Muscat | 1-3 March



Perfectly timed for some welcome winter sunshine, and incorporating Jebel Akhtar (Green Mountain) that forms the centrepiece of the WorldTour Tour of Oman, this three-day event makes the perfect start to the cycling season.

In total the itinerary covers around 370km of road with 6,500m of climbing across two mass start stages and one time trial.

The Al Hajar mountain range offers dramatic climbs at high altitude with some long, sweeping descents along immaculate roads.

Oman 2019 offers the ideal getaway to shake off the winter cobwebs and explore some incredible scenery.

Mexico 2019

Valle de Bravo | 18-20 October



A truly unique location for a high-level ride, Valle de Bravo is one of Mexico’s pueblo mágicos (“magic towns”) in the heart of the Navado de Toluca Volcano National Park.

Departing from the winding streets of the beautiful town, you’ll soon find yourself in the pine and fir forests of this spectacular area, taking on a typically challenging Haute Route course in the unfamiliar landscape of Central America.

The perfect end to the season, Mexico 2019 is a great target for a summer of riding, allowing you to test yourself against a challenging route in the peak of your physical fitness.

