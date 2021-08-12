Fabio Aru announces his retirement
The Grand Tour winner will close out his career at the end of the Vuelta a España
Fabio Aru has announced his retirement from the peloton at the close of the 2021 Vuelta a España.
Aru, winner of the 2015 Vuelta and stage winner in all three Grand Tours, has continued to ride for general classification throughout his career but has struggled to find form in recent years.
On Thursday (August 12), the Italian star announced he would be retiring as a rider to spend more time with his family.
>>> Vuelta a España 2021 route: Nine summit finishes and no Madrid finale in this year's edition
The 31-year-old said: “Reaching this decision has not been easy but it is something that I’ve been thinking about and discussing with my family for some time. I’ve been racing my bike for 16 years and for more than a decade as a professional, but the time has come now to prioritise other things in my life, my family.
“During my career, as any bike rider will tell you, a significant time is spent away from home and for me this is now the right time to give back to them.
“I’ve been fortunate to realise my talent on the biggest stage of all, and together with my team-mates celebrate incredible successes.”
After announcing himself as a Grand Tour challenger during the 2014 season, with back-to-back podiums in his home race the Giro d’Italia, Aru went on to win the Vuelta a España in 2015 while riding in Astana colours.
He continued to chase overall victory in three-week races, but never made it higher than fifth-place (in the 2017 Tour de France).
After switching to UAE Team Emirates in 2018, Aru was diagnosed with a blood flow problem in his left leg and underwent surgery to fix the constriction of his iliac artery in 2019.
Over the following two seasons he has struggled for results, but eventually did find some form part-way through 2021, having joined Qhubeka-NextHash at the start of the season, finishing second overall in the Vuelta a Burgos.
Aru, whose last win came on stage five of the 2017 Tour de France, will now race the Vuelta a España as his final professional race.
>>> Five things to look out for at the Vuelta a España 2021 week one
He said: "This team, without doubt is completely unique not just in cycling but across all sport, I am incredibly proud to race here and honoured to end my time as a professional with them.
“After a tough few years, in 2021 I was able to race my bike again and ride at a level that I knew I was capable of, while smiling on the bike. That is a victory in itself, and something that I will forever be grateful for.
“I will continue to ride my bike because it is what I love to do but for now I’m focused on riding the Vuelta a España to the best of my ability with my Team Qhubeka-NextHash team-mates; and it’s fitting that my journey will end here in Spain, a place and a race where I have incredible memories.”
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Train your body to beat the heat
How the pros train their bodies to cope with the heat, and why it's easier to do it than you might think.
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Ineos Grenadiers reveal Richard Carapaz's new 'golden' bike
The Olympic champion will be riding his new bike at the Vuelta a España
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Fabio Aru officially signs for Qhubeka-Assos as he looks to reboot his career
Fabio Aru finally announces that he will be joining Qhubeka-Assos for the 2021 season after several transfer rumours went around
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Fabio Aru apologises to Ernesto Colnago over reaction to Vuelta crash
Aru crashed on a descent on stage 17 of the Vuelta, and could be heard on television criticising his Colnago bicycle
By Gregor Brown •
-
Fabio Aru: 'I just lack the kick that my Vuelta rivals have'
The Italian has continued to look below his best in a subdued performance at the Vuelta a España
By Gregor Brown •
-
Fabio Aru on the Vuelta: 'Competition will be high but I hope for a good result'
Aru looks ahead to the Spanish race with hope after a difficult season
By Gregor Brown •
-
Exhausted Fabio Aru seeking redemption at Vuelta a España after disastrous Giro d'Italia
The Italian champion will not return at the Tour de France after suffering through the Giro d'Italia
By Gregor Brown •
-
Fabio Aru confirms that he will race in the 2018 Giro d'Italia
Italian national champion Fabio Aru says that he has made the 'important decision' to ride in the 2018 Giro d'Italia in May
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Fabio Aru posts photos of new team kit after Italian champion's jersey controversy
UAE Team Emirates rider Fabio Aru posts photo of himself riding in redesigned kit after public reaction to first version of Italian national champion's jersey
By Nigel Wynn •
-
'The Vuelta a España will be the usual horrendous race, the toughest stage race of 2017'
Race winner in 2015, Fabio Aru (Astana) says that the 2017 Vuelta a España will be the "usual horrendous race" and the "toughest stage race of the season".
By Gregor Brown •