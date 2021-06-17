Fabio Jakobsen shows off 10 new 'astonishing' teeth in latest surgery

Fabio Jakobsen has undergone another successful round of facial surgery, now smiling with 10 new teeth that he described as “astonishing”.

The Dutchman has made a spectacular return to the sport in recent months following his horrific crash at the Tour of Poland last August then left him fighting for his life in hospital.

Having broken almost of all his bones in his face and lost all but just a few teeth, Jakobsen has been a regular visitor to the surgery clinic and most recently received dental implants.

Posting on his Instagram, he wrote: “Extremely grateful for all of the work that has gone in to giving me my teeth back.

“Starting with Prof. Gert Meijer and Drs. Jeroen Liebregts. Thank you both and all other medical and dental co-workers for the support and work over the last eight months. You have all been amazing.

“Also Michiel Wouters who constructed the implant bridges. The result looks astonishing to me and I am thankful for it. I think they are beautiful.”

The 24-year-old, who remains in a messy dispute with Dylan Groenewegen, the Jumbo-Visma rider who caused the crash in Poland, returned to racing at April’s Tour of Turkey.

He was part of a successful Deceuninck – Quick-Step team that won four sprint stages with Mark Cavendish, and Jakobsen has fitted back into the rigours of the peloton comfortably.

Since his return race, the two-time winner of Scheldeprijs – often referred to as the sprinter’s world championships - has also ridden the Volta ao Algarve and Criterium du Dauphine.

He has yet to challenge for a sprint, but will make his second appearance at the Vuelta a España in August. Before then, the winner of 18 professional races will challenge for the title in the Belgian National Championships this weekend.

“Now on to the coming goals on the bike,” he added. “First nationals championship this weekend with a big smile. Next up are training camp Livigno, Tour de Wallonië and La Vuelta a España.”