Gabriel Cullaigh still without a team for 2022 as he continues fight for career
The Brit will at the very least be offered a spot on a British domestic team next year
By Jonny Long
Gabriel Cullaigh remains determined to continue his career as a professional cyclist despite all but losing hope that he'll end up with a WorldTour or ProTeam squad for 2022.
The Brit's time with Movistar will come to an end on December 31, and although the 25-year-old has a spot with a British Continental team as a backup he's not ready just yet to give up hope on an eventual return to the pro ranks.
"But I think I should at least try for another year," Cullaigh told Wielerflits about his determination to ride his way back up the cycling pyramid in 2022.
"I have no real update, other than that, of course, I have not been offered a contract extension and that I am still looking for a team but my manager has tried hard."
Cullaigh understands that his record sheet doesn't provide good reading, rarely managing a top 10 in his two years with the Spanish WorldTour outfit.
"I don't blame them: I have cycled few races and achieved few results," he admits, before adding that his only possible chance of remaining in the top tier is if Qhubeka-NextHash manage to pull the funds together to avoid folding: "I think they are also waiting to see if Qhubeka-NextHash will continue."
All is not lost, however, and Cullaigh at least has a spot with a British Continental team as a platform to fight his way back, as compatriot James Shaw did at Ribble-Weldtite this year before earning a spot with EF Education-Nippo for 2022.
"I've had good conversations with a number of British continental teams so I will definitely continue with one of them next year," Cullaigh said. "I think I should give it a chance at least for another year."
