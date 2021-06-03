Geraint Thomas reveals his Critérium du Dauphiné attack wasn’t planned

The winner of stage five says he thought ‘sod it, just go for it’

Geraint Thomas on stage five of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020
(Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Image)

By

Geraint Thomas revealed his thrilling Critérium du Dauphiné solo attack wasn’t part of the plan.

The Ineos Grenadiers leader launched a sneak attack just over 1km from the finish of stage five, diving into a tight right-hand turn at the front of the leading group.

Thomas was just able to hold off the chasers, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) very nearly catching the Welshman.

Speaking after the finish, Thomas said: “It wasn’t planned. I knew Bahrain didn’t have any guys left. I knew the last bit was a bit twisty so I just thought ‘sod it, just go for it’.

“I went with 1km to go, the boys said on the radio I had a gap, so I just went all in. 

“To be honest I didn’t think I had that on the line. I just sat up two metres before to start to give it the big ‘boom’ [celebration]. Colbrelli came so fast he nearly took my arm off, but it’s really nice to get that win.”

Thomas was keen for redemption after a disappointing time trial on stage four, as he lost 23 seconds to the stage winner Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) over 16km. 

But with his stage win, Thomas claws back some time with a 10 second time bonus, moving into sixth place overall, 24 seconds off the race lead.  

Thomas added: “[I was] definitely disappointed in yesterday. It was a combination of not great legs but also riding it badly and dying in the second half completely where you need to be strongest. 

“It’s nice to bounce back.” 

>>> Chris Froome: ‘I don’t go from this level to winning the Tour de France in a few weeks’ 

Thomas is now the best-placed Ineos rider, but is just two seconds ahead of team-mate Richie Porte.

The GC race continues on stage six with a tough uphill finish, featuring the Col de Porte and the Côte de la Frette in the final.    

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.