Geraint Thomas's sneak attack delivers win on stage five of Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
The Brit fired an unexpected attack on a sharp turn and secured victory in a photo finish
Geraint Thomas took a thrilling victory on stage five of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2021, after a sneak attack that ended in a photo finish.
The Ineos Grenadiers leader fired an opportunistic move from the front of a reduced peloton just over 1km from the finish, as the group was slowed by an ultra-tight right-hand turn.
Thomas nailed his line through the turn and sprinted clear of Bahrain Victorious at the front of group one, and just narrowly held on to take the stage ahead of Sonny Colbrelli.
Lukas Pöstlberger finished safely in the bunch to maintain his race lead for another day.
More to follow
Critérium du Dauphiné, Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier (175.4km)
1. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
-
-
