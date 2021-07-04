Geraint Thomas says Tour de France collapse is 'tough on the head'
The Welshman is still battling through injuries sustained in a crash on stage three
By Jonny Long
Geraint Thomas says his slide down the Tour de France general classification due to injuries sustained in his stage three crash is "tough on the head" as the Welshman perseveres despite finishing in the gruppetto on the first mountain day.
The Ineos Grenadier finished 33 minutes adrift, although came across the line chatting and laughing alongside Primož Roglič, who has since abandoned the race, despite the result putting Thomas' GC hopes to bed definitively.
"I think the crash has taken a lot more out of me than I thought," Thomas said after stage seven. "I think you get through some days and you talk yourself into it, you'll get better blah blah blah."
Thomas was dropped from the peloton almost immediately after a fast start to the first day of racing in the Alps, along with nearly half of the field as Tadej Pogačar soared into the race lead.
>>> Tadej Pogačar: 'Maybe today was payback for yesterday,' as he mauls Tour de France competition on first mountain test
"It was a hard stage, hard start, I was out the back of it straight away and out the arse and that was it," Thomas explained.
"Wet roads, up and down, real solid day. They were racing in front the whole day so I had no chance to get back or even come out of a bad patch. After a lot of hard work since January to finish 33 minutes with the sprinters is not really what I wanted."
While the physical toll of his injuries is impacting his performance on the road, the 35-year-old says it's the mental aspect that is truly gruelling.
"It's tough, it's tough on the head as much as anything as well, there's been a lot of sacrifices and that, got through it anyway, tomorrow is another day."
Ineos' highest-placed rider in the overall is Richard Carapaz in sixth, five minutes behind Pogačar.
-
Tour de France stage nine LIVE: Cluses to Tignes
Follow our live updates as the mountain stages continue in the Tour de France 2021
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Primož Roglič abandons Tour de France 2021
The Slovenian won't start stage nine, his team have announced
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France: Dylan Teuns misheard radio, thought he had larger gap that helped him win stage eight
The Belgian was part of a large breakaway before attacking in the race's first Alpine stage
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage eight of the 2021 race?
Stage eight was the first day in the Alps and it saw some gigantic gaps but no new abandons yet
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tadej Pogačar: 'Maybe today was payback for yesterday,' as he mauls Tour de France competition on first mountain test
The Slovenian says he spotted weakness in Ineos before going on the attack, laying waste to the rest of the field
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage eight of Tour de France 2021
Pogačar produces one of the all-time classic rides as Thomas and Roglič suffer
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France 2021: Tadej Pogačar obliterates the race to take yellow as Teuns claims stage eight victory
The defending champion was untouchable putting huge gaps into all of his rivals on the first mountain stage of the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Widespread use of legal performance-enhancing 'Maurten' hydrogel in peloton a 'small revolution for endurance sport'
The product, apparently used by 40 per cent of teams in the peloton, doubles the amount of carbohydrate able to be ingested without the gastric discomfort
By Jonny Long •