Geraint Thomas will return to racing at Benelux Tour after he 'got out of' Tour of Poland

Geraint Thomas was thankful he was able to get out of riding the Tour of Poland as he looks towards his next goals of the Benelux Tour and the World Championships to close out his season.

Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) had another tough ride around the Tour de France where he finished 41st in the final general classification as he suffered from the impact of a crash on stage three of the race.

He went on to crash out of the road race in the Olympics before placing 12th at the time trial in the Games.

>>> Who are the bookies's favourites for the Vuelta a España 2021?

The Welshman was due to be riding the Tour of Poland alongside Polish star Michał Kwiatkowski but he said in a recent Zwift live stream: "I was down to do Poland but I'm glad I got out of that. Afterwards that I’ll do a couple of one-days and then possibly Worlds."

Thomas added that he would be riding the Benelux Tour, formally known as the BinckBank Tour that he jokingly described as "the most dangerous race on the calendar."

Regarding the World Championships, Thomas said he would only want to go the road events in Leuven, Belgium if he is on top form.

He was then asked if he's at all tempted by the rescheduled Paris-Roubaix in October. He said he does have a "burning desire" to try and win the 'Hell of the North' but won't be racing there this year but "maybe next year".

"I would like to go back but only when I’m actually ready for it and actually good, otherwise you just go there and get a bit of a kicking," Thomas said.

"It’s definitely a mindset thing. You’ve got to be up for it and ready to go. The cobbles are so brutal. If you’re up for it and keen, that’s the main thing. You just go all in and that’s it."

The 35-year-old explained after the Olympics that he wants to take some time for himself saying: "It’s been a super hard five weeks and it just seems to be one thing after the next.

"I tried to stay positive and stay on it, tried to put the hat in the ring and not be scared of failing. It’s just been tough, especially mentally as well. Just need to stay positive and try to keep going."