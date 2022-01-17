Halfords to offer free e-bikes to commuters affected by train station closures
Retailer is giving free week-long loans of e-bikes to those affected by Bank branch closure
By Adam Becket published
Halfords is offering free week-long loans of their e-bikes to commuters affected by the temporary closure of part of the Northern Line.
During the period that the Bank branch is closed between Kennington and Moorgate for 17 weeks, commuters with a valid Oyster card or season ticket can claim a week-long loan of an e-bike from the retailer.
The initiative will run from Halfords branches in Brixton, Balham and Hendon, all of which are close to stations affected by the closure.
Northern line trains will not serve Elephant and Castle, Borough, Bank and London Bridge stations during work to upgrade Bank stations, which lasts until mid-May.
While a replacement bus, the 733, will be operating between Oval and Finsbury Circus on weekdays, this could be the perfect time to start cycling.
The bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the loans lasting a week each. It is subject to a trial e-bike being available at the store too. Customers will be asked to pay a £101 deposit, which will be fully refunded on return.
>>> Cyclist numbers overtake car drivers on key main roads, data shows
Research from the retailer shows that journey times from Balham to Bank would be 35 minutes by bike, rather than 20 minutes on the tube. Cycle Superhighway 7 links the area with the City of London.
Paul Tomlinson, cycling director at Halfords said: "Maintenance on the Northern Line will cause huge disruption to commuters who already had to travel on one of the busiest services in the whole country. But there is another way to get around.
"Ebikes are fun, fast and simple, and much of Central London is now well-served by safe cycling lanes. So why not travel above ground and see what you’ve been missing all these years?”
"The popularity of e-bikes has continued to boom over the past few years," Tomlinson continued. "They offer a great alternative to traditional day to day transport methods - riders of all ages can tackle more challenging journeys, get to places faster and with less exertion, putting the fun back into regular journeys."
If you are looking for a more permanent e-bike to commute on, check out our guide to the best electric bikes for every kind of rider.
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Conservationists accuse cyclists of damaging New Forest through 'illegal activities'
A six-week survey recorded 550 instances of cyclists riding off-track
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Cyclist numbers overtake car drivers on key main roads, data shows
Cycling UK say that "vision and investment" is needed from local and national government to get more people on bikes
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Halfords launches new free six-hour e-bike trial
If you're considering buying an e-bikes, this could be the chance to try one out
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Is your e-bike legal? Experts share their advice so you don’t break the law
E-bikes only continue to grow in popularity, but here’s how you can stay on the right side of the law (and protect your warranty)
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
British Cycling to receive world-leading wind tunnel as a gift from Halfords
While elite athletes will be the predominant users of the facility, even grassroots cyclists will have access to it
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Orbea updates its Gain e-bike with more integration and more tyre clearance
Orbea says that the Gain is designed to enhance, rather than dominate, your ride with more speed and more range
By Paul Norman • Published
-
E-bike rider fined for speeding in Belgium
An e-bike rider has been fined for breaking the speed limit.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
NYPD criticised for seizing e-bikes as part of road safety campaign
Criticism has been aimed at police in New York over the seizure of e-bikes as part of a road safety campaign.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Sean Yates turns to e-bike to keep riding after health scares
Sean Yates has taken to riding an e-bike after a number of health scares.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Geraint Thomas: ‘E-bikes are a great way to get into cycling’
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has said he believes electric bikes are good choice for beginner cyclists.
By Alex Ballinger • Published