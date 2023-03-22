Crash at Vuelta a Extremadura after spectator moves into road
Spectator was attempting to film the action at Spanish race
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A spectator at the Vuelta a Extremadura caused a rider to suffer a crash last Thursday, after they struck the cyclist while attempting to film the action.
According to the Daily Mirror (opens in new tab), the five-day event, which is hosted in south western Spain annually, saw a cyclist knocked off his bike by a fan who got too close to the onrushing peloton near the end of stage three.
The female spectator was on the side of the road, but had her arm outstretched into the as she recorded the action.
A rider then struck her arm as the race passed, sending them both crashing to the floor.
“We want to make a call to the responsibility of the public so that accidents like the one experienced at the end of today’s stage are not repeated,” organisers said in an official statement released after the incident.
Owen Lightfoot, a cyclist participating in the event, called the crash “very upsetting”.
“Went for the bunch sprint today, was in near perfect position when the rider ahead of me was taken out by a spectator filming with a phone,” he said. “It’s important to keep your distance and not invade the road at the pace of the race.”
"Having spectators is great and makes the racing much more enjoyable, the sport wouldn’t be what it is without them. But I don’t know why people feel the need to film and put their phone out in front of riders going at 60km/h when the race is already being filmed and televised already, endangering riders and themselves,” he added.
"We put in a lot of hours and sacrifice a lot for an opportunity to get results, just to be taken out this way is very upsetting. I am very lucky to only have some road rash as it could have been much worse."
Luis Carlos Chia won stage three, which finished in Valencia de Alcantara.
The incident brought back memories of the crash at the 2021 Tour de France, when a woman holding a sign took out Tony Martin, which led to a mass pile up in one of the race’s early stages.
The female spectator involved narrowly avoided a jail sentence in relation to the huge crash.
A post shared by Owen Lightfoot (@owen.lightfoot) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Women’s Tour fundraising campaign receives public backing from Alastair Campbell
Tony Blair's former comms director highlights major role played by race in growth of women’s cycling
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Restrap Race Top Tube Bag review - plenty of storage space without getting in the way of your knees
The rigid construction of this bag helps it keep its streamlined shape
By Anna Marie Abram • Published
-
First glimpse at Netflix's Tour de France documentary shown in teaser trailer
The series, thought to be coming in June, was presented to the audience at the Mobile World Congress on Tuesday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
CW Live: Romain Bardet to lead Team DSM at Tour de France; Mark Cavendish robbery accused 'learning to walk again'; Van der Poel reveals his road racing schedule & Extinction Rebellion plan to target Tour Down Under
All the need to know news in cycling today
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
I don't like it, I love it: Cricket at the Tour de France
Adam Becket recounts one of his oddest days covering cycling - so far
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Denmark dreaming: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and the country's cycling resurgence
The FDJ rider and her male counterparts, from Jonas Vingegaard to Mads Pedersen, are at the top of the sport
By Adam Becket • Published
-
CW LIVE: Primož Roglič confirmed for Giro d'Italia 2023; Track rider hits 2,271 watts; NCL announces first two teams; Van Aert to ride cyclo-cross Worlds; Sram and Oakley team up with Jumbo-Visma; Rwanda unveils pump track: Evenepoel eyes Pogačar showdown
Join us as we round up the day's cycling news
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
'My suitcase is always a bit heavy': The professional cyclists who read on tour
Off the bike, there are some pros who turn pages to relax
By Adam Becket • Published
-
CW Live: Julian Alaphilippe to begin season with Faun-Ardèche Classic; Caleb Ewan confirmed for Milan-San Remo; autopsy confirms impact with truck killed Davide Rebellin; Remco Evenepoel to start 2023 at Vuelta a San Juan and UAE Tour dates confirmed
All the need to know news in cycling on 21 December
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Why does no one want to buy Tadej Pogačar's diamond-encrusted NFT shoe?
The online charity auction is yet to attract a bid
By Tom Davidson • Last updated