How high can you climb in a month? Your CW5000 July challenges
Another climbing challenge and a ride to the seaside. Two more challenges to motivate and help you toward the 5,000 mile target in 2021
We've now tipped over the half-way point of this year's challenge so hopefully you'll be past the 2,500 mile point by now. Or getting close to it at least.
But regardless of your mileage, you can always attempt our monthly challenges just for fun. As ever they're designed to help mix up your riding, try something new and keep you motivated. Sometimes it's the sunny, summer months when there are so many other distractions that we can struggle to keep riding.
>>>> Find out who has completed the distance already this year
Send details of how you took on the two challenges to cycling@futurenet.com letting us know where you went and why so we can include your story in our monthly round up. Best of luck!
1. Ride to the coast
It's a challenge we've set before and one that always results in some great pictures being sent in. A coastal ride is a staple for many UK clubs that live a little inland as there's something about riding to a point from which you can ride no further that seems to inspire us.
If you're lucky enough to live by the coast, why not try and find a new point on the coast you've never been to before. For those in north America who live hundreds, or even thousands, of miles inland we'll accept a ride to a large body of water instead.
2. How high can you climb in a month?
Rather than give you a set distance to gain in a ride, in a week or month, we want to see how far you can climb. There's no upper or lower limit, just the motivation of seeing how high you can get. Can you reach the peak of Ben Nevis at 4,412ft? Or perhaps you can scale Mont Blanc at 15,777ft.
If you live in a hilly area, or fancy yourself as a climber, then you could always attempt to Everest in a month. That's 29,032ft of climbing. Get beyond that and you'll be reaching the earth's Troposphere that extends between eight and 14.5km.
Anyone can sign up to the CW5000 challenge and include all their miles ridden from January 1, 2021. You'll get the monthly challenges sent to you and get access to the private Facebook group to share your riding with others taking on the challenge.
-
-
Tour de France 2021: Five things to look out for in the second week
Can Pogačar be tested, Cavendish in green, and double Mont Ventoux - don't miss these moments
By Stephen Shrubsall •
-
Anna van der Breggen time trial at the Giro Donne was so fast she eliminated a dozen riders
The world champion is on course for yet another victory in the 10-day stage race
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Your CW5000 June challenges
Celebrating Cycling Weekly's 130 year anniversary with the biggest challenge of the year
By Simon Richardson •
-
'My first sportive didn't go to plan': Peter White's CW5000 May blog
'I also managed to knock 19 seconds off a personal best on a Strava segment'
By Cycling Weekly •
-
CW5000 February challenges
Two more challenges to help get you on your bike in February. Remember, by the end of this month, it'll basically be spring, so keep riding and stay safe.
By Simon Richardson •
-
CW5000 jerseys - No longer available
Order yours before February 15
By Simon Richardson •
-
Best routes from the CW5000 riders - Lanarkshire calling
We follow Dan Grime's 77.7m route north east out of Glasgow
By Simon Richardson •
-
How the CW5000 inspired riders through 2020
The challenge that kept you riding through a pandemic
By Simon Richardson •
-
CW5000: Third member of CW team hits 5,000
It's not just the editorial team at Cycling Weekly who love riding their bikes. The sales team are also out on their bikes, clocking up the miles. Earlier this month, Ben Day's total ticked over the 5,000 miles, and this after he lost his main focus for the year back in March.
By Simon Richardson •
-
CW5000: Michelle Arthurs-Brennan first staffer to reach the milestone
Staff progress update on the CW5000
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •