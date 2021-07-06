How high can you climb in a month? Your CW5000 July challenges

We've now tipped over the half-way point of this year's challenge so hopefully you'll be past the 2,500 mile point by now. Or getting close to it at least.

But regardless of your mileage, you can always attempt our monthly challenges just for fun. As ever they're designed to help mix up your riding, try something new and keep you motivated. Sometimes it's the sunny, summer months when there are so many other distractions that we can struggle to keep riding.

Send details of how you took on the two challenges to cycling@futurenet.com letting us know where you went and why so we can include your story in our monthly round up. Best of luck!

1. Ride to the coast

It's a challenge we've set before and one that always results in some great pictures being sent in. A coastal ride is a staple for many UK clubs that live a little inland as there's something about riding to a point from which you can ride no further that seems to inspire us.

If you're lucky enough to live by the coast, why not try and find a new point on the coast you've never been to before. For those in north America who live hundreds, or even thousands, of miles inland we'll accept a ride to a large body of water instead.

2. How high can you climb in a month?

Rather than give you a set distance to gain in a ride, in a week or month, we want to see how far you can climb. There's no upper or lower limit, just the motivation of seeing how high you can get. Can you reach the peak of Ben Nevis at 4,412ft? Or perhaps you can scale Mont Blanc at 15,777ft.

If you live in a hilly area, or fancy yourself as a climber, then you could always attempt to Everest in a month. That's 29,032ft of climbing. Get beyond that and you'll be reaching the earth's Troposphere that extends between eight and 14.5km.

Anyone can sign up to the CW5000 challenge and include all their miles ridden from January 1, 2021. You'll get the monthly challenges sent to you and get access to the private Facebook group to share your riding with others taking on the challenge.