'I slept in a horse barn' - Meet the track cyclist who funded his own way to the Paris Olympics

South African Jean Spies is a two-time Olympian, thanks to his determination and the generosity of others

Jean Spies warming up at the Paris Olympic velodrome
(Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

A horse barn, a caravan, and a bike box underneath the velodrome are just some of the places track sprinter Jean Spies slept on his journey to the Paris Olympics

The South African is one of few, if not the only track rider to have self-funded his way to the Games, relying on donations to get from competition to competition and earn his qualifying spot.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

