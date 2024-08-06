'I slept in a horse barn' - Meet the track cyclist who funded his own way to the Paris Olympics
South African Jean Spies is a two-time Olympian, thanks to his determination and the generosity of others
A horse barn, a caravan, and a bike box underneath the velodrome are just some of the places track sprinter Jean Spies slept on his journey to the Paris Olympics.
The South African is one of few, if not the only track rider to have self-funded his way to the Games, relying on donations to get from competition to competition and earn his qualifying spot.
Now, at the age of 34, Spies is a two-time Olympian, thanks to what he says has been "eye-opening and eye-watering" support.
"I've literally done this all on faith," he tells Cycling Weekly. "I'll put out GoFundMe pages and people donate to that. Then I have other people sending me an email or a message going, 'How much do you need?' and then they pop that into my account.
"I've had days where I don't have money in my account to fill my car, and I've only got enough fuel in my car to get to the track, not to get home. I just drive it there, and miraculously, somebody's put enough in my account to get home."
Born in Johannesburg, the track sprinter has been racing internationally for the last eight years, travelling to UCI Nations Cup events, as well as Continental and World Championships. In that time, he says, he has "never received a cent" from his national federation, and estimates his yearly budget to be the same as Great Britain spends per rider for a weekend's racing abroad.
"I don't get to stay in the official hotels because that’s something like £120 a night, plus another £30 for meals. I generally stay in Airbnbs or hotel bookings," Spies says.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Other times, he has had to get creative with his accommodation. "I've slept in a horse barn. I've slept in a caravan in a remote field. I slept inside my bike box, actually, as well, underneath the velodrome, in the storage units. I do that sneakily if I really have to, because obviously the staff's not going to allow you to stay in after hours," he says.
"I've had times when the Airbnb is on the 15th floor in some building and then you get there and the lift doesn't work and you have to carry your bike 15 stories up to get it to the room.
"I was literally sleeping on somebody's couch for the 2022 World Championships, and the results for me weren't great. I went and spoke to some of the riders, like Jeffrey Hoogland, and he literally said to me, 'If I had to do this as hard as what you do, there's no way I'd be riding a bike.' I take pride in that. I'm doing this in a way that there's a lot of respect from other riders."
A post shared by Brigitte Mileson - Happiness (@brigittemileson)
A photo posted by on
On his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Spies finished 27th in both the keirin and sprint events. His hopes this time aren't so much results-based, but rather to enjoy the experience, and give the best performances he can against better supported riders. He also has special motivation for racing well.
"It will be the first time ever I get to race in front of my father and my sister at an international race," he says. "They're based in South Africa. I think my dad has been saving up for over a year to be able to come and do this."
By his side, Spies will also have his manager, Brigitte Mileson, who has supported him since 2016, housing him while he prepared in the UK for the Olympics, at London's Lee Valley Velodrome. Private hire use of the facility costs hundreds of pounds an hour, "so I just use the general, public drop-in sessions," the South African explains.
"Any Tom, Dick and Harry can rock up on the day, you don't know what's going to happen. But for me it’s kind of just make do and try and get the job done."
Make do and get the job done – that's the mantra that has accompanied Spies throughout his career. After years of scraping by, sleeping in unusual places and worrying about money, the 34-year-old has managed to keep an unyielding positivity. Now, he goes into his second Games with optimism, and a better night's rest.
There's no horse barn for Spies in Paris, nor a caravan, nor a bike box. No, this time the 34-year-old has the same hand as the other athletes, put up in one of the Olympics' official hotels, just a five-minute walk from the velodrome.
"There are days when it's unnecessarily hard, and unnecessarily difficult. But it's one of those where I feel that there's a reason why I'm doing this, and there's a purpose for it," he says.
"If I wasn't supposed to do it, all these doors would be completely shut. I love what I do. I love the sport. It doesn't matter which discipline. So I'm definitely going to keep doing it as long as I possibly can."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
British Continental team saved after manager emailed a company he saw on the side of a lorry
Pro-Noctis-200º Coffee-Hargreaves Contracting's existence was endangered, but saved after their manager contacted Smurfit Westrock
By Adam Becket Published
-
11 ways to increase your average speed: training tips and instant gains
When looked at over a period of months, your average speed can tell you a great deal about how you’re improving as a cyclist. Here’s some top tips to get your mean looking meaner
By Hannah Reynolds Published
-
'We'll see quite a few world records fall' - Why the Paris Olympics velodrome is one of the fastest in the world
An extra metre's width provides the perfect playground for track sprinters
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
40 years without an Olympic road race medal: Can Paris be a turning point for the US women?
Meet Connie Carpenter and Rebecca Twigg: the two US women who medaled in the first-ever women's Olympic road race
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
I rode the Paris Olympics road race course on a 20-kilogram hire bike
On a three-speed steed, I struggled up the trio of climbs – two of which are cobbled – that will light up the weekend's action
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I almost fell through the window' - BMX cyclist pulls off audacious cardboard bed test at Olympics
Vincent Leygonie said the beds at the Paris Games are 'super comfortable - or it might just be that my bed at home is really bad'
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Two more medals for Olympic royalty Kristin Armstrong: the decorated cyclist honoured with Order of Ikkos coaching medals
Armstrong, the most-decorated U.S. women’s cyclist of all time, received two coaching medals for her work with Chloe Dygert and Haley Batten
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Bumps, cracks and potholes: Just how bad are the roads for the Paris Olympics time trial?
Riders have been unimpressed by the conditions of the time trial course. We went to look at it close up
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Star triathlete Taylor Knibb to take on world's fastest cyclists in the Olympic time trial
Colorado-based 26-year-old Taylor Knibb will be representing Team USA in both the individual time trial and triathlon at the Paris Olympics.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
'We see war everywhere, people are losing their dreams': Olympic cyclist who fled Afghanistan aims to inspire hope
Aged just 16, Amir Ansari fled his home and embarked on a 3,000-mile journey in search of safety. Eight years on, he’s about to become an Olympian. Dan Challis hears his story
By Dan Challis Published