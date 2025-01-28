I’m a bike influencer - here’s how I earn a living

As an influencer, I’m not paid for race results or performance; my value instead comes from the communities I’m building.

Marley Blonsky
(Image credit: Gretchen Powers)
Marley Blonsky
By
published
in Features

When I meet someone new, the topic of work inevitably comes up. For four years, I’ve struggled to answer the simple question, “What do you do?”— my reality is both complex and surreal, and some days, I can hardly believe it myself.

I’m a bike influencer. I’m also a writer, public speaker, community builder and the Executive Director of All Bodies on Bikes. But if I’m truly honest about it, most of my income comes from influencer-type work. This means leveraging my online presence and personal brand to promote products, services or experiences. It’s a hustle and genuinely a lot of work, but it can also be lucrative. Last year, I earned more than I did in my corporate career in sustainable logistics.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1