'I'm lucky to be here' - Gordon Ramsay urges people to wear a bike helmet after he suffered 'really bad accident'
TV chef says helmet 'saved his life' during recent crash
TV chef Gordon Ramsay has said he is lucky to be alive after crashing his bicycle, and has urged cyclists to wear a helmet.
The 57-year-old, who has competed in triathlons and Ironman events, revealed the details of a "really bad accident" he had recently while riding his bike. He shared a video on X on Saturday afternoon, writing that he was "thankful for my helmet that saved my life".
"I'd like to share a very important message with you all," Ramsay said. "You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironmans etc. This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me. Honestly, I'm lucky to be here.
"Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing, but honestly, you've got to wear a helmet," he continued. "I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care [about] the fact that these helmets cost money, they're crucial. Even with the kids, [on] a short journey, they've got to wear a helmet."
During the video, Ramsay lifted his chef's jacket to reveal a large purple bruise covering the left side of his abdomen.
"I'm lucky to be standing here," he said. "I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week, and I'm sort of getting through it. But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.
"This weekend is massive, it's Father's Day, for new fathers, old fathers, middle-aged fathers. I want to wish you all a very happy Father's Day, but please, please, please, please wear a helmet. Because if I didn't, honestly, I wouldn't be here now."
An important #FathersDay message from me…WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a bad accident while riding my bike in CT. I'm doing ok and I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at @LMHospital who looked after me but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Be Safe pic.twitter.com/UMjaoXGpkcJune 15, 2024
Wearing a helmet is not currently a legal requirement in the UK, although the Highway Code suggests it for cyclists.
"You should wear a cycle helmet that conforms to current regulations, is the correct size and securely fastened," the Highway Code says. "Evidence suggests that a correctly fitted helmet will reduce your risk of sustaining a head injury in certain circumstances."
Leading charity Cycling UK is opposed to the idea of compulsory helmet wearing, citing concerns that it might put people off cycling.
"Helmets are, and can only be, designed to withstand minor knocks and falls, not serious traffic collisions," Cycling UK writes on its website.
The charity adds that wearing a helmet "might even be counter-productive, by encouraging drivers or cyclists to behave less cautiously, and/or by increasing the risks of neck and other injuries."
