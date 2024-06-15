'I'm lucky to be here' - Gordon Ramsay urges people to wear a bike helmet after he suffered 'really bad accident'

TV chef says helmet 'saved his life' during recent crash

Gordon Ramsay in a chef jacket next to Gordon Ramsay riding a bicycle
(Image credit: @GordonRamsay/Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

TV chef Gordon Ramsay has said he is lucky to be alive after crashing his bicycle, and has urged cyclists to wear a helmet.

The 57-year-old, who has competed in triathlons and Ironman events, revealed the details of a "really bad accident" he had recently while riding his bike. He shared a video on X on Saturday afternoon, writing that he was "thankful for my helmet that saved my life". 

