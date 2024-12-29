I’m 'that guy' from the club run, except that thanks to virtual racing, I now have global reach

CW's columnist an online racing idiot, you’ve been warned

Dr Hutch reads &#039;The Art of War&#039; with think bubble showing him racing a crit
Tactical mavericks and floundering fools are reading the same manual
(Image credit: Future)
By
published

It is probably time to admit that, in online racing at least, I’m a dick. I act in bad faith, I make trouble. I can always be confident that when the chat in a race stops being cheery and starts to fill with innuendo and implied threats of virtual vengeance, they’re talking about me.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1