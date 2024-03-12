In search of the world's best club jersey: Phoenix Peloton v VC Bristol

Each week Cycling Weekly takes one step closer to finding the best club jersey in the world. To enter your club email cycling@futurenet.com

Ever clocked a local club run speeding past and reckoned their amazing kit could teach the WorldTour fashionistas a thing or two? Or maybe you felt it had no place being displayed in a public place and should be consigned to the recycled fabrics bin in the supermarket car park.

A little harsh perhaps, but in any case now you get to take a better look as we assemble club kits from all over the place and get the stories behind them. Even better, you get to choose your favourites in a weekly poll – this isn't called Club Jersey Clash for nothing! In each week's instalment we'll announce the winner of the previous week's clash.

Meet our clubs this week: Phoenix Peloton and VC Bristol. Let battle commence!

Phoenix Peloton

(Image credit: Phoenix Peloton)

We spoke to Sam Woodward of Phoenix Peloton.

Q: How long has the club been going and what sort of riding do you do?

A: The Peloton as we like to call it, or 'cycling collective', has been running for two years. The major focus is on road cycling, but in time we hope to be able to host rides for cyclists on and off-road, and maybe even a track day or two. The key feature is that whatever bike they are riding, people feel psychologically safe and amongst like minded people.

The collective was born out of a desire to improve the well being and mental health of our bluelight communities, armed forces, NHS and all their supporters and help support charitable causes that relate to the work of our bluelight services. We are not a club but a collective with no fees, hierarchy and politicking.

Q: Tell us the story behind the jersey design.

A: The jersey design is a visual representation of the Phoenix Peloton – metaphorically and literally. The colours represent the phoenix rising from the ashes, which is a nice metaphor for cycling – which can provide an opportunity to bring clarity and joy to cluttered minds.

Furthermore, the jersey helps our riders be seen on the road and can act as a conversation starter and help spread awareness of what Phoenix Peloton represents

Q: What are some of the most interesting rides – or biggest achievements – members have worn it for?

A: In 2023, with the help of Sporta Bike+ and support of Irwin Mitchell Solicitors, 30 members of the bluelight community took to the roads of South-East England and Northern France – cycling from London to Paris via Lens and the Somme. This was both a fantastic cycling challenge and journey through history.

In 2024 we will have a similar number of members cycling from London to Brussels over three days. This ride has themed days including a battlefields day and a Ronde van Vlaanderen day. Being able to tell a story on our trips and creating shared memories is just as important as the cycling, and far more important than how fast you ride.

Q: Is there anything else you'd like to add about the club or jersey?

A: When forming a cycling collective like Phoenix Peloton, it is really important to have support from like minded people who share your passion for cycling and a greater purpose. Unlike a traditional club we do not have a fixed base nor charge a membership fee. With all this in mind we are really lucky to have the support of Irwin Mitchell as our jersey sponsor; they also help champion our causes and have been there every step of the way listening to all of our ideas.

Furthermore, Russel at Bioracer has been a tremendous support and really bought into the concept of the Phoenix Peloton and has been generous with his time and helped us design and produce a jersey that represents us so well. We have also been exceptionally lucky to have Sam from Sporta Group supporting us ensuring all of our rides are safe and achievable for all levels of cyclists who join the club.

You can join Phoenix Peloton on Strava, X or LinkedIn. To find out more or to support Phoenix Peloton contact PhoenixPeloton@gmail.com.

VC Bristol

(Image credit: VC Bristol)

We spoke to David Rutty of VC Bristol.

Q. How long has the club been going and what sort of riding do you do?

A: The club was founded in 1954 and we’re celebrating our 70th Anniversary this year. We are a traditional cycling club in the sense that we have strong links with the sport, rather than just social rides. We organise a road race (Circuit of Charfield), two open time trials and a very successful weekly evening time trial series throughout the summer months. This is held in conjunction with two fellow local clubs. We also have Sunday club runs, a fast training ride in the summer, a social weekend away each year and just launching a bi-weekly gravel ride.

Q. Tell us the story behind the jersey design.

A: The jersey is based on iconic French professional team Peugeot. At the time Tom Simpson rode for them, he was an incredible champion and the inspiration to the founding club members. Other than a few deviations, we have maintained this design from the outset. We have a special celebratory 70th edition for this season.

Q. What are some of the most interesting rides – or biggest achievements – members have worn it for?

A: We have had a few rider turn professional (within the UK) back in the 60 / 70s and since then a number of good first-category and elite road riders and medallists in the World Masters Track Championships. Dave Doust was national junior 25-mile time trial champion; Dave Rutty was national student road race champion and Simon Jones (ex GB Olympic Coach, Team Sky and Australian Coach) rode as a junior with the club.

We also organised the Royal Mail Bristol GP for many years in the 1980s into the early 90s, which was a Star Trophy event (prelude to the current Premier Calendar).

Q. Is there anything else you'd like to tell us about the club?

A: We’re organising a special trip to Mont Ventoux this June to ride up and pay our respects to Tom Simpson – the inspiration behind the club.

IT'S TIME TO VOTE!

The winner of the last instalment of our club jersey clash was Cardiff Ajax, who achieved 56% of the vote against Muckle CC's 44%. As ever, thanks to both clubs for taking part.