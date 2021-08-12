Ineos Grenadiers reveal Richard Carapaz's new 'golden' bike
The Olympic champion will be riding his new bike at the Vuelta a España
Ineos Grenadiers have revealed the special edition Pinarello that new Olympic champion Richard Carapaz will ride with new 'gold' livery.
The first thing we'd like to point out is, let's face it, it isn't gold. It's bronze or even a rusty orange, it's unlikely they wanted the rusty iron look. It still looks great though.
Ecuadorian Carapaz won the Olympic Games road race solo after a superb ride where he attacked clear with American rider Brandon McNulty (USA) with Wout van Aert (Belgium) taking silver and Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) getting bronze.
>>> Five things to look out for at the Vuelta a España 2021 week one
The frame of the bike is a beauty with the fade of bronze to black; the metallic shine will be very eye-catching in the late Spanish summer sun contrasted with the stealthy and smart matte black. But away from the frame, the first thing that pops out is the fact Ineos Grenadiers are still committing to the rim brake on their Shimano C60 wheels.
The bike is fully Shimano with the latest Dura-Ace R9150 groupset as well as Shimano pedals. The crank length is 170mm fitted with 53x39 chainrings.
The frame size is a 50cm for the 1.7m tall Carapaz, who goes to Spain as one of the three stand-out leaders for the Ineos Grenadiers team at the Vuelta a España after Olympic success and his third overall at the Tour de France.
The saddle that the Ecuadorian will be using is a Fizik Antare 00. Also, Elite Leggero bottle cages are fitted to the Pinarello F's frame.
It is not yet known what changes to Carapaz's kit there will be as both of the last Olympic road race champions Samuel Sánchez and Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroën) really went for the gold look with the gold helmet and golden cuffs on their sleeves.
There is a possibility it could look very classy on the midnight blue kit with custom designs from fans showing the red Grenadiers logo as gold, but it is unlikely to go that far.
The Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, August 14 in Burgos with the Ineos Grenadiers bringing a world-class team. Alongside Carapaz there is Adam Yates, 2021 Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal, Pavel Sivakov, fellow Olympic gold medalist Tom Pidcock, Ecuadorian training partner Jhonatan Narváez, Salvatore Puccio and Dylan van Baarle.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in Harrogate and the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
-
-
Police launch investigation after cyclist struck by passenger of overtaking car
The offender was wearing a face mask when he hit the rider on the neck
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five things to look out for at the Vuelta a España 2021 week one
The final Grand Tour of the year kicks off with a tough first week
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Here is the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the Vuelta a España 2021
Can Ineos topple Jumbo-Visma and Primož Roglič?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Will Richard Carapaz ride the Vuelta a España 2021?
The Ineos Grenadiers rider is third overall in the Tour de France, but may already be looking ahead to his next goal
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Rohan Dennis to join Jumbo-Visma from Ineos Grenadiers, reports suggest
The Australian joined the British team two years ago but it looks like he is on his way out
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Ineos Grenadiers will continue to ride Pinarello bikes after new contract extension
The British WorldTour squad have been on Pinarello bikes since their founding in 2010
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal tests positive for Covid-19 days after Giro d’Italia victory
The Colombian star had been scheduled to return home after winning the Giro but will now self-isolate in Europe
By Alex Ballinger •
-
13-year-old cyclist diagnosed with cancer meets her hero Geraint Thomas
At the start of 2021, 13-year-old cyclist Evie Hartley was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'Dave Brailsford has my full support,' says Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe
The owner of Ineos Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said he “fully supports” team principal Dave Brailsford after the Richard Freeman scandal.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ineos Grenadiers respond to Richard Freeman guilty verdict
Team says it's clear Freeman "fell short of the ethical standards required of him as a doctor" but denied any wrongdoing
By Richard Windsor •