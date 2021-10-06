Katie Archibald crowned European scratch race champion in first race since Olympic success

Katie Archibald was back to the top step at the European Championships, taking gold in the scratch race two months after her Olympic success.

It was Archibald's first major tournament since the Tokyo Olympics in August, where she won gold with Laura Kenny in the Madison and silver in the team pursuit.

British track star Archibald lined up in the women’s scratch race on the opening day of the UEC Track European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland.

It was another storming performance for the 27-year-old from Scotland, who claimed gold over Valentine Fortin (France), and Daria Pikulik of Poland, who took the final medal spot in the 40-lap, 10km race.

The Brits missed out on the medals in the rest of the finals on the first of five race days at the velodrome, as the Netherlands took gold in the women’s team sprint with Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink, and Hetty van der Wouw.

Germany were beat into silver medal in the gold medal ride off for the women’s team sprint with their team of Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch, and Alessa-Catriona Propster.

Britain’s team of Lauren Bate, Blaine Ridge-Davis and Millicent Tanner finished fourth in that event, beaten by the Russian squad in the bronze medal final.

On the men’s side of the competition, the Dutch also claimed gold in the team sprint with Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen, and Roy van den Berg.

Silver went to France’s Timmy Gillion, Rayan Helal and Sebastien Vigier, while GB were beat in the bronze medal race again, this time by Poland.

Alistair Fielding, Joe Truman, and Hamish Turnball of Britain took fourth spot, as Maciej Bielecki, Patryk Rajkowski and Mateusz Rudyk took the bronze.

The men’s elimination race was the only other medal decided on Tuesday night, as Sergei Rostovtsev took the gold, with João Matias (Portugal) claiming silver and Thomas Boudat (France) rounding out the podium. Britain’s William Perrett finished 15th in that race.

The European Championships continue on Wednesday with the team pursuit, the kilo, the points race and the elimination race finals.