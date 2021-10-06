Katie Archibald crowned European scratch race champion in first race since Olympic success
Great Britain took gold in the women’s scratch on the opening night of racing at the European Championships in Switzerland
Katie Archibald was back to the top step at the European Championships, taking gold in the scratch race two months after her Olympic success.
It was Archibald's first major tournament since the Tokyo Olympics in August, where she won gold with Laura Kenny in the Madison and silver in the team pursuit.
British track star Archibald lined up in the women’s scratch race on the opening day of the UEC Track European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland.
It was another storming performance for the 27-year-old from Scotland, who claimed gold over Valentine Fortin (France), and Daria Pikulik of Poland, who took the final medal spot in the 40-lap, 10km race.
The Brits missed out on the medals in the rest of the finals on the first of five race days at the velodrome, as the Netherlands took gold in the women’s team sprint with Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink, and Hetty van der Wouw.
Germany were beat into silver medal in the gold medal ride off for the women’s team sprint with their team of Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch, and Alessa-Catriona Propster.
Britain’s team of Lauren Bate, Blaine Ridge-Davis and Millicent Tanner finished fourth in that event, beaten by the Russian squad in the bronze medal final.
On the men’s side of the competition, the Dutch also claimed gold in the team sprint with Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen, and Roy van den Berg.
Silver went to France’s Timmy Gillion, Rayan Helal and Sebastien Vigier, while GB were beat in the bronze medal race again, this time by Poland.
Alistair Fielding, Joe Truman, and Hamish Turnball of Britain took fourth spot, as Maciej Bielecki, Patryk Rajkowski and Mateusz Rudyk took the bronze.
The men’s elimination race was the only other medal decided on Tuesday night, as Sergei Rostovtsev took the gold, with João Matias (Portugal) claiming silver and Thomas Boudat (France) rounding out the podium. Britain’s William Perrett finished 15th in that race.
>>> Elinor Barker reveals she won silver medal at Tokyo Olympics while pregnant
The European Championships continue on Wednesday with the team pursuit, the kilo, the points race and the elimination race finals.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Check out Julian Alaphilippe's new custom painted world champ Tarmac SL7
The jersey might be staying the same, but Alaphilippe’s Tarmac SL7 certainly isn’t
By Stefan Abram •
-
From going to the toilet to wild camping - New video gives advice for beginners getting into bikepacking
'One of the horror stories of the past year has been people going to the most beautiful locations and leaving it in a complete tip'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Elinor Barker reveals she won silver medal at Tokyo Olympics while pregnant
The British cyclist announced on social media that she is expecting her first child, revealing she was pregnant during the Olympics
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Roubaix to host 2021 World Track Championships.... but not the velodrome you're thinking of
The famous French town is more known for the 'Hell of the North' than track cycling
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald crush the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Madison to take gold
A huge performance by the Brits in a chaotic race, as the Madison returns to the Olympics
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Britain’s Matt Walls wins gold in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Omnium, Elia Viviani claims bronze
Walls takes the first gold for Team GB on the track
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Day four updates from the Omnium, Keirin and sprint
Follow the medals sessions from the men's Omnium and the women's Keirin
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Day three updates from sprint, Keirin and team pursuit final
All the action brought to you as it happens in the Izu Velodrome
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Elinor Barker confident of catching Germany after qualifying second fastest at Tokyo Olympics
On a rapid opening day to the track events, the GB women’s team pursuit squad made mistakes but were still near the top of the standings
By Alex Ballinger •
-
GB men's pursuit 'held it together, just about' as they squeeze through with gold and silver still on the table
Great Britain qualified fourth, the last spot that can compete for gold and silver, yet face a tough test against Denmark
By Jonny Long •