2010 UCI Track Cycling World Championships: Day one as it happened

Welcome to Cycling Weekly’s live text coverage of the 2010 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Our commentary team of Lionel Birnie and Simon Richardson will be reporting live from the Ballerup Super Arena on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (March 24-26).

Wednesday, March 24: Race schedule (finals)

Women’s 500m time trial

Men’s 40km points race

Women’s individual pursuit

Men’s team sprint

Live text coverage for Wednesday, March 24, has now finished. To read the coverage as it happened, click play below!

