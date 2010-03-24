2010 UCI Track Cycling World Championships: Day one as it happened

Welcome to Cycling Weekly’s live text coverage of the 2010 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Our commentary team of Lionel Birnie and Simon Richardson will be reporting live from the Ballerup Super Arena on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (March 24-26).
Wednesday, March 24: Race schedule (finals)
Women’s 500m time trial
Men’s 40km points race
Women’s individual pursuit
Men’s team sprint
Live text coverage for Wednesday, March 24, has now finished. To read the coverage as it happened, click play below!
Related links
UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2010: Coverage index