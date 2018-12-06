Actor Ben Stiller pays tribute to Paul Sherwen after death at 62

The Hollywood star said he was lucky to have met Sherwen

Hollywood star Ben Stiller has paid tribute to retired racer and broadcaster Paul Sherwen who died last weekend.

Sherwen died at home in Uganda at the age of 62, sparking an enormous outpouring of grief in the cycling world.

Long-time friend Phil Liggett paid touching tribute, along with current Tour de France commentator David Millar, Chris Froome and other pros, friends, fans and colleagues.

The latest name to share kind words about Sherwen, who commentated on 33 editions of the Tour de France alongside Liggett, is Zoolander star Stiller.

On Wednesday, Stiller said on Twitter: “I am so shocked and saddened at the loss of Paul Sherwen.

“He was a king and elegant man, who was so good at what he did.

“I feel lucky to have met him.

“I’m sending Paul’s family love and to you Phil Liggett.

“You and him are the Tour for so many of us.”

Stiller is a keen cycling follower – he was once filmed riding Lance Armstrong’s time trial bike on a turbo trainer at the Tour de France in 2009.

Sherwen became a household name in cycling circles commentating on the Tour along with close friend Liggett.

He rode professionally from 1978 to 1987, racing in seven Tours de France and winning two national titles.

After retirement he commentated on the Tour de France for Channel 4, before moving to NBC Sports in America and SBS in Australia.

Sherwen is believed to have died from heart failure, according to his family following the post-mortem examination.

