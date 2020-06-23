Andy Murray reveals he has turned to cycling during lockdown

Andy Murray has added his name to the list of celebrities to enjoy cycling during coronavirus lockdown.

The Scottish tennis star has revealed he has been taking on the iconic Box Hill climb over the last few months.

In his column for BBC Sport, Wimbledon winner Murray said he started riding to stay fit but has also been trying to best his own times and comparing his efforts with friends on GPS tracking apps.

The 33-year-old said: “Like most people during the lockdown period, I discovered an interest that I’d never really tried before – road cycling.

“It was a great way to help build my fitness and I enjoyed it, so my wife bought me a bike for my birthday.”

Murray said he has been taking on 60 to 90 minute loops near his home in Surrey, including Box Hill in his rides.

Box Hill, the most popular Strava segment in the world, featured in the London 2012 Olympic road race and features in the RideLondon sportive and pro race every year.

On his newfound love of cycling, Murray said: “It is a nice way to compete against yourself and give you something to aim for. With the tracking apps you can also keep an eye on what your friends are doing too; it’s often a good source of banter.”

This year we’ve seen a host of celebrities share their love of the bike, including former Top Gear host James May.

The 57-year-old urged the government to scrap the controversial HS2 rail network and instead spend the money on cycling.

Earlier this month, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor needed a trip to A&E after she crash while cycling along the Thames.

The 41-year-old, who lives in west London, was riding along the tow-path by the river when she came off her bike.