Sophie Ellis-Bextor taken to A&E after coming off her bike while cycling by the Thames

Sophie Ellis-Bextor had a trip to A&E this week after she crashed while cycling along the Thames.

The 41-year-old, who lives in west London, was riding along the tow-path by the river when she came off her bike.

Ellis-Bextor was carried to a nearby hospital by ambulance after the fall, and she appears to have suffered some nasty road rash.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 3), she said: “I ended up in A&E last night after I took a tumble from the tow-path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle.

“I am okay, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and staff for gluing me back together.”

Ellis-Bextor said four runners stopped and helped her after the crash, before she was taken to West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London.

She added: “ The main reason I posted was to thank the incredible folk who stopped and helped.

“I’m okay and being well looked after.”

There have been a number of famous names sharing their love of the bike in recent weeks.

Broadcaster and regular cyclist Jeremy Vine recently set out why he believes cycling in the UK needs better support, explaining the health and societal benefits that come from riding a bike.

This week James May, motoring journalist and TV presenter, wrote a newspaper column suggesting the government should scrap the controversial HS2 rail project and invest in cycling instead.

Meanwhile Channel 4 newsreader Cathy Newman was recently the victim of bike thieves who stole her commuting machine, which was chained outside her office in central London.

Newman, who bought the Compass bike to ride to work during the coronavirus lockdown, reported the theft to police and has asked Londoners to keep an eye out for the bike.