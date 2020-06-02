Thieves steal Channel 4 newsreader Cathy Newman’s bike

Thieves have stolen a bike belonging to Channel 4 newsreader Cathy Newman.

The journalist and broadcaster said she had bought the Compass brand bike to cycle to work and avoid public transport during the coronavirus lockdown.

But the mint-green bike was stolen from outside Newman’s offices in central London this week.

Newman has reported the theft to police and asked Londoners to keep an eye out for her machine.

In a Twitter post, she said: “Bought a bike to get me to work and chain it outside the office. All that remains tonight is the bike stand. Gutted.

“It got me to work safely, avoiding chances of being infected with coronavirus. As an asthmatic that was important.”

She added: “Thank you for all your lovely replies. Reported the theft to the Metropolitan Police but if anyone sees a mint green Compass bike abandoned in central London I’d be over the moon to be reunited with it.

“It’s out of stock so it’s my daughter’s bike or train for me tomorrow.”

Last month, Cycling Weekly reported that an insurer had seen an almost 50 per cent increase in bike thefts since lockdown started, as retailers had seen a huge jump in the number of people buying bikes.

But in turn criminals have been taking advantage of cycling’s growing popularity, resulting in an increase in bike thefts over the last seven weeks, despite burglaries falling because people are staying at home

Insurer Admiral has seen a 45 per cent increase in bicycle thefts over the last two months, prompting the company to warn cyclists to protect their bikes.

Bike shop Sigma Sports, located in Kingston upon Thames in Surrey, has seen a huge increase in the number of people taking up cycling, with sales of entry-level and mid-tier bikes up by 677 per cent and 130 per cent during the lockdown.