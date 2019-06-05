BMW driver facing jail after horrific Swain’s Lane hit and run on cyclist

A BMW driver is facing jail after a terrifying hit and run on a cyclist in Swain’s Lane, London.

Sean Fagan, 29, left medical student Josh Dey with brain injuries after he hit him with his car and fled the scene on Easter Sunday (April 21).

Mr Dey, who suffered a brain bleed in the crash, reported the crime to police and was asked by officers to track down CCTV footage himself.

Fagan, of Regina Road, Islington, appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court on Tuesday (June 4) where he pleaded guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic accident, the Metro newspaper reports.

The story emerged when Mr Dey released shocking footage of the hit and run, which happened at around 6.45pm on Easter Sunday in Swain’s Lane in north London.

Mr Dey, 22, suffered multiple injuries including fractures to his nose, ligament damage in his knee, a bleed on the brain, a fractured toe and bruising to his left leg.

After the incident, the victim told ITV News: “I don’t remember anything. I only remember waking up in hospital and wondering what’s going on with needles in my arms and in a lot of pain.

“So the police said they’d send an officer more than a week after the incident.

“With the software at the restaurant [the CCTV footage] would be deleted after a week, so by the time they got there it would have been deleted.

“So they said if you can get the footage yourself that would be really helpful.

“As soon as I got out of hospital I made that my first priority.”

The Metropolitan Police released an appeal for information after the collision, which resulted in the arrest of Fagan in early May.

Judge John Hillen told Fagan that the crime would normally come with an immediate prison sentence.

He was bailed and will be sentenced on July 2.