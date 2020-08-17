Body found in search for Hampshire cyclist who went missing on gravel ride

A body has been found in the search for a Hampshire cyclist who when went missing during a gravel ride.

Martin Turner left his home at 8am on Saturday (August 15) for a gravel and off-road ride and was due to return at lunch.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

But police were alerted after Mr Turner still hadn’t been seen by 7pm on Saturday, with officers asking the public for help in finding him.

The police appeal was launched on Sunday as Totton Police said they were increasingly concerned about Mr Turner’s whereabouts, after he left for his ride.

After pictures of Mr Turner were released, riders from across Hampshire and Dorset helped search for him.

Totton police said in the initial appeal: “We are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Martin Turner, 54, from Totton. He was last seen by his family yesterday morning at 8am, when he left his home address to go on a cycle ride and he has not returned since or made contact.”

On Sunday, Hampshire Police then confirmed that officers searching for the 54-year-old had found a body.

A statement from the force said: “Thank you to all who’ve helped share our appeal for missing person Martin Turner. Sadly, officers searching for him have found a body.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but his next of kin have been informed.”

Mr Turner, from Totton, left his home to ride the gravel tracks around the New Forest.

The Nieuw Bos Cycling Club member had been out on his Ridley cyclocross bike.

Café Velo in Ringwood said that a body was recovered by coastguards. The police have not yet released an update on the formal identification of the body.

In a Facebook post, the cafe said: “Our thoughts are with his wife, family and friends.

“Thank you again everyone for searching, sharing and doing all you possibly could to find him.”