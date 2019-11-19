British pro hospitalised after collision with van

A British pro was hospitalised after being knocked off his bike by a van whilst cycling home from work.

Adam Kenway, who rides for Vitus Pro Cycling, was cycling home from his job at a bike shop in Nottingham, when he was knocked unconscious by a van and taken to hospital.

>>> Black Cyclists Network founder calls stop and search ‘gross abuse of power’

The 32-year-old is said to be “very lucky” to have emerged relatively unscathed from the incident, which took place around 6pm on November 15.

Kenway’s partner was called by police to inform her of the incident, an experience she said was “terrifying”, with the rider having also been hit by a car while riding in 2016.

Describing this recent incident, Kenway told the Derby Telegraph: “This chap came around the roundabout and he couldn’t have stopped if something was coming.

“It was a shock, it took me by surprise. I went into the air and landed on the floor. I’ve got bruises on both sides, a black eye, gravel rash and I’ve split my eyebrow. I’ve been very lucky.”

Kenway was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham before leaving the next day. He was diagnosed with concussion and was just told to rest up. Eyewitnesses who saw the incident have said they were surprised Kenway managed to get back up after the collision.

“A couple of people saw the crash and they said they didn’t think I was going to get back up. I was in and out of consciousness. It didn’t feel like it was me,” Kenway said.

“I don’t want to be scared of the road, so I need to get riding my bike again. The best thing to do is just get back on it as soon as I’m able.”

Derbyshire Police have said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Kenway turned pro in 2017, signing with Vitus Pro Cycling, and has raced in the Tour de Yorkshire for the past three years.

His best result was a 16th place in the individual time trial at the British national road championships in 2017.