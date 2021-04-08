Charity cyclist rescued after falling 20ft near cliff edge

A charity cyclist was rescued by emergency bushes after she fell 20ft near a cliff edge while riding on the island of Jersey.

The cyclist, who was taking part in a 50-mile ride to raise money for a good cause, fell off her bike down a 20ft dropp and was stopped by bushes near cliffs at Greve de Lecq, Jersey on Monday (April 5).

Thanks to paramedics and rescue workers, the rider was lifted to safety and taken to hospital for treatment

Jersey Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at around 11.30am to help rescue the rider.

Station Commander Ryan Hall said: “It was absolutely the right tactical decision working closely with ambulance paramedics using our safety systems.

“The safety of the casualty and our crews meant that we could work to the best and safest outcome. The terrain was difficult and within one metre of a shear drop from the edge to a further 20 metre drop to the rocks on the beach below. Thankfully the casualty was wearing a cycle helmet that prevented any serious injuries to her head.”

Jersey Fire and Rescue received a report from the ambulance service that a rider had fallen from their bike and had fallen around 20ft down an embankment, before she was caught by vegetation.

Using Height Rescue Equipment, the rider was transported onto a rescue stretcher and put safely into an ambulance.

Her injuries were not thought to be serious.

According to the BBC, the rider was a member of the Jersey Reds women’s rugby team and was riding 50 miles around Jersey to raise money for a women’s refuge.

The rest of the charity ride team were able to complete the challenge and raised near £2,200 for the domestic abuse charity.