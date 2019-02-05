Chris Froome joined by young Colombian fan on training ride

Looks like the Team Sky leader could have some competition

Team Sky’s leader Chris Froome is being put through his paces out in Colombia.

The Brit has travelled to South America ahead of his first race of the season later this month.

He and team-mates, including Egan Bernal, have been putting in some miles at high altitude in preparation for their Grand Tour targets later in the year.

But it looks like Froome may have been put through his paces by a young Colombian fan while out riding.

>>> Geraint Thomas: ‘E-bikes are a great way to get into cycling’

The youngster was filmed riding alongside Froome on his old school race bike, complete with down tube gear shifters.

Riding with a Team Sky bidon in hand, the fan keeps up with Froome in the 13 second video posted online, and even gives the camera a thumbs up.

The clip is a pretty heart-warming sight, as the lad looks ecstatic about riding alongside one of the greatest Grand Tour riders of his generation.

Froome is in Colombia to ride the Tour Colombia stage race, which stars on Tuesday, February 12.

The 33-year-old has also been putting in some unorthodox training miles, taking his Pinarello Bolide time trial bike off road for one ride he later uploaded to Strava.

Froome will be riding Tour Colombia with young star Egan Bernal, who is due to lead his first Grand Tour in only his second year at WorldTour level.

>>> Mark Cavendish starting 2019 season with no expectations after return from illness

Colombian Bernal, winner of the Tour Colombia last year, will lead Team Sky at the Giro d’Italia.

Froome said he believes the 22-year-old is capable of winning the Italian three-week race at his first attempt.

While 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas is expected to return to defend his yellow jersey, recent talk has suggested he made also ride the Giro alongside Bernal.

Froome said the Giro route perfectly suits Thomas.