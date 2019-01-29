Chris Froome takes time trial bike off-road in latest Strava ride

The Team Sky leader took on some unorthodox terrain in Colombia

Chris Froome never fails to impress on Strava, but his latest offering is even more striking thanks to the terrain and bike choice.

Team Sky’s proven leader is riding in Colombia ahead of his first race of the season next month.

While putting in the miles with team-mates Egan Bernal and Jhonatan Narvaez, the Brit took his top-end Pinarello Bolide time trial bike off the beaten path and onto some testing mud roads.

>>> Riders confident in Team Sky’s future, but warn of market shake-up if team folds

Froome uploaded the 188km ride to Strava on Monday (January 28), after putting in more than five hours riding time and 2,700 meters of elevation.

The 33-year-old and his team-mates averaged around 35km/h while riding just outside Medellín.

Froome, Bernal and Naraez are warming up for the Tour Colombia stage race, starting on February 12.

He uploaded the ride with the simple name ‘Colombia Day 1’.

Again there were no KoMs for the Grand Tour superstar or his companions, but plenty of PRs.

Froome also put in a few more kilometres than his team-mates, with Narvaez’s Strava listing 122km, and Bernal’s 131km.

>>> Remco Evenepoel overcomes nerves to impress on professional debut

Earlier this month, Froome uploaded his first monster ride of 2019 after showing Italian team-mate Salvatore Puccio around familiar roads in South Africa.

Over that six-hour ride, the Brit averaged 34.5km/h, and hit a max speed of 78.1km/h, with a whopping 6,000 metres of climbing.

Last January, Froome treated his fans by uploading his January training miles to the social media app for athletes, letting cycling followers see exactly how much training it takes to win Grand Tours.

As you would expect from a man targeting both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France last year, there were some pretty monstrous base miles, with Froome kicking off the year with a 32-hour week in which he rode more than 1,000km.

So far in 2019 he has only uploaded the one ride, titled ‘African Experience for Salva’ – short for Salvatore.

Puccio may not have enjoyed the ride quite as much as Froome, as he posted the ride with the title ‘Killed by Froomey, season is over.’