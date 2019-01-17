Chris Froome shares first monster ride of 2019 on Strava

The Brit put in a 225km shift with team-mate Salvatore Puccio

It’s that time of the year again – the moment Chris Froome unleashes his superhuman training efforts on the world by posting his rides on Strava.

Last January, Froome opened the year with a massive collection of kilometres, racking up 4,000km in January alone.

At the end of the month, he set out for a six-hour blast from his home just north of Johannesburg and covered a staggering 271km, which he then titled ‘empty the tank’ on Strava.

Froome has now uploaded his first Strava ride of 2019, and it’s another epic effort.

This time the Team Sky star set out with Italian team-mate Salvatore Puccio for a 225km blast around the eastern edge of South Africa.

Over the six-hour ride, the Brit averaged 34.5km/h, and hit a max speed of 78.1km/h, with a whopping 6,000 metres of climbing.

Froome appears to have kept data from his power meter firmly under wraps, but Strava estimates he maxxed out at 1,300watts and averaged 298w over the duration.

Surprisingly, Froome didn’t scoop any KoMs out on the ride, but Puccio did managed to top the leaderboard on three segments.

Their route covered nine categorised segments, including the R533 Climb -7.26km at seven per cent – and Kowyn’s pass uphill, 8km at six per cent average.

Last January, Froome treated his fans by uploading his January training miles to the social media app for athletes, letting cycling followers see exactly how much training it takes to win Grand Tours.

As you would expect from a man targeting both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France last year, there were some pretty monstrous base miles, with Froome kicking off the year with a 32-hour week in which he rode more than 1,000km.

So far in 2019 he has only uploaded the one ride, titled ‘African Experience for Salva’ – short for Salvatore.

Puccio may not have enjoyed the ride quite as much as Froome, as he posted the ride with the title ‘Killed by Froomey, season is over.’