Chris Froome leaves Saint-Étienne hospital but still not able to return home

Chris Froome has left Saint-Étienne hospital a week after his horrific crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, but he is still not well enough to go home.

Froome has been in hospital since last Wednesday (June 12) after he fell at around 55km/h during a recon of the stage four time trial course.

The 34-year-old has updated fans on his recovery via Twitter, thanking the hospital staff who have treated him since the crash.

Team Ineos leader Froome said on Thursday (June 20): “As my time at Saint-Étienne Hospital has come to an end, I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the doctors and nurses for the exceptional care provided to me. It’s been a rough week but I appreciate you having made it as comfortable as possible for me.”

The four-time Tour de France winner added: “This is just the first step to what will be a long recovery.

“Unfortunately, I’m not yet able to go home, but at least I’ll have an opportunity to get a visit from my kids.”

Froome suffered multiple fractures in the crash, including to his femur, elbow and ribs, and underwent a six-hour operation that evening.

Scans later revealed he had also suffered fractures to his sternum and neck, but surgeons believe he will return to racing in six months.

Froome has already been looking at his rehab and is determined to return to his best.

In his first public statement after the crash, he said: “Whilst this is a setback and a major one at that, I am focusing on looking forward. There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best.”

The crash shut down Froome’s attempt at a fifth Tour de France title, as the leadership now falls to 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.