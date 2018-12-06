Cycle Surgery now let you recycle inner tubes at new drop-off point

The new initiative gives you an environmentally friendly way of getting rid of old tubes

If you’ve ever wondered what to do with the hundreds of punctured tubes lying around the house, Cycle Surgery has launched a new initiative that might help you out.

The high street chain is setting up drop-off points in store so you can leave your tubes to be recycled.

Cycle Surgery has teamed up with charity Cycle of Good, which reuses waste products from the UK to help the poorest communities in the world.

Cycle Surgery said: “Starting today, you can swing by any Cycle Surgery store where staff will recycle your old inner tubes as part of their latest recycling initiative, ‘Recycle My Inner Tubes’.

“Cycle of Good create quality hand-crafted goods using recycled materials (like your old bicycle inner tubes!) by training tailors in the world’s deprived regions to help them earn a sustainable salary. All money made by Cycle of Good pays for childcare and non-profit social enterprise in Malawi.

The charity accepts any size or shape of tubes, from mountain bikes, road bikes of even kids’ bikes.

Patches on the tubes are no problem, Cycle of Good can still use the material.

Cycle of Good make a huge range of products from inner tubes,.

You can buy small items like a coin purse, or pannier straps, wallets, phone cases and wash bags.

But there are also larger products you can buy, like courier bags and backpacks.

The Cycle Surgery project was launched on Wednesday.