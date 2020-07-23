‘Cycles kills online?’ – Transport for London launches online cycle training, but with a very unfortunate web address

Transport for London has taken another welcome step to get more people on bikes, but has unfortunately launched the project on a with an off-putting web address.

On Thursday (July 23), Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced that TfL has released a new online training resource for those getting on the bike for the first time or after a long break.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

The digital Cycle Skills Course features four modules on getting ready to ride, your first time on the road, getting back on the bike, and cycling with children.

Riders are then gifted 24-hour access for the Santander Cycles rental bikes in London for completing the course.

But shortly after the mayor made the announcement, Twitter users noticed something about the course’s web address – www.cycleskillsonline.tfl.gov.uk.

Some pointed pointed out that the URL can be read as “cycles kills online.”

Freelance journalist Jonn Elledge said “TfL might want to rethink that web address.”

Amy Lamé, London’s night czar said she has contacted TfL to let them know about the unfortunate URL.

Announcing the new online resource, Khan said: “I’m determined to do all I can to ensure a green recovery for our city by building on Londoners’ record-breaking demand for cycling over the past few months. I am proud that we are rapidly rolling out more space for walking and cycling and upgrading cycle routes to make them safer. But we also need to equip people with the confidence and skills they need to cycle in our city, so I’m delighted to launch the first online cycle training course for Londoners.”

TfL has put measures in place across London in the hopes of getting more people on bikes as the UK comes out of coronavirus lockdown.

Each borough in the capital will be given £60,000 to carry out socially distanced cycle training, while 17km of new cycle lanes have already been installed throughout the capital, with 20km more on the way.

>>> Mavic has been saved but Bernard Hinault misses out on taking over the French wheel brand

Jenni Wiggle, Interim CEO of charity Living Streets said: “Changing London’s infrastructure to make walking and cycling safer is the first key step in encouraging us all to walk and cycle more of our local, everyday journeys.

“It’s fantastic to see so much of London’s road space converted into space for those walking and cycling. Training and behaviour change programmes to inspire more of us to walk and cycle are now key in ensuring more of London’s journeys are being travelled in an active way.”