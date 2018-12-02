Cycling broadcaster and former professional racer Paul Sherwen, dies aged 62

The former British champion was confirmed dead on Sunday

Cycling commentator and former professional racer Paul Sherwen, has died aged 62, it was confirmed on Sunday.

Sherwen was a professional rider from 1978 until 1987, racing the Tour de France seven times and taking two British national road race titles in his career.

He became a household name to cycling fans after moving into broadcasting, first on Channel 4’s Tour de France coverage, where he commentated alongside Phil Liggett for the first time. He later moved to work for NBC Sports in America as well as SBS in Australia, but stayed alongside Liggett, with the pair commentating on 33 editions of the Tour together.

Sherwen died in Kampala, Uganda, where he made his home for much of his life. A huge number of tributes have been paid in the short time since the announcement of his death, with the whole cycling community shocked to lose one of the most popular voices in the sport.

British Cycling said in a statement: “We were truly saddened by the news of the passing of Paul Sherwen. A former national champion and a great voice of our sport, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

“Paul was synonymous with the Tour de France in the US and will be greatly missed by his legions of fans and the NBC Sports family, which was honored to be part of Paul’s 40th Tour last July,” NBC Sports said in a statement.