Cyclist claimed she was taking ‘daily exercise’ while pushing bike along M57 motorway

A cyclist who was stopped by police while pushing her bike along the M57 motorway said she was taking her “daily exercise.”

North West Motorway Police revealed on Twitter that they had stopped a cyclist as she walked her bike along the hard shoulder of the M57 near Liverpool on Saturday (April 18).

Police said the woman was taking her daily exercise, as they posted a picture of the woman on social media.

The cyclist was removed from the motorway network and was reported for an offence.

Officers said: “Cyclist walking her bike along the shoulder of the M57 taking her daily exercise.

“Safely taken off network and reported for the offence.”

This is not the first time since coronavirus lockdown started that a cyclist has been stopped with their bike on the motorway.

Last month, officers from Great Manchester Police stopped a rider on the M60 near Manchester.

Police said the cyclist didn’t see the issue and will be issued with a fine in the post, adding “this does not constitute your daily exercise.”

In January, a rider was also seen on the M25 between Reigate and Leatherhead in Surrey.

As officers were dispatched to the scene, Highways England put up a message on the overhead electronic sign warning drivers and lowering the speed limit to 50mph.

Traffic officers were unable to find the cyclist.

Perhaps most famously, in 2014 four athletes from the Sri Lankan Commonwealth Games squad were stopped after riding along one of the busiest motorway stretches in Scotland.

The Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth riders were seen on the M74 and police were dispatched to stop them.

Triathlete Jonathan Brownlee spotted the Sri Lankan team on the motorway and tweeted a picture.