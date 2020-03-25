Cyclist dies in crash while descending pass in the Lake District

A cyclist has died while descending a steep pass in the Lake District.

The rider was out on the bike with a friend on Saturday (March 21) and was on his way down Honister Pass when he lost control of the bike.

His fall resulted in serious injuries, as two passing off-duty medics attempted to save his life, but sadly the rider died from his injuries.

The incident happened at around 12.14pm on Saturday, a dry and sunny day,

A statement from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team, who responded to the incident, said: “A 27 year old cyclist was descending Honister Pass with his friend, on a dry and sunny day, when he lost control of the bike and fell suffering severe injuries.

“Two passing off-duty medics immediately provided assistance and in a short time Cumbria police, mountain rescue, and air ambulance teams arrived and tried to resuscitate the casualty. Sadly, and despite a sustained effort, nothing could be done to save him. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family and friends.”

One eye-witness, who was following behind the rider in a car when the crash happened, said the rider’s brakes appeared to fail.

The witness said: “My son and I were following them down the hill in our car when it looked like his brakes failed. The next few seconds will never leave me.

“We came across the accident a few seconds later and had to drive back up to the slate mine where we used their landline phone to dial 999. We did what we could by transferring information up and down the hill until help arrived.”

“RIP.”

The attempted rescue operation involved 14 team members from Keswick Mountain Rescue and took just over three hours.

Honister Pass, 10 miles from the town of Keswick, is a 3.75km-long climb, which averages seven per cent gradient., with a maximum of 25 per cent.

The climb is included in the 100 Climbs, a collection of the most picturesque ascents in the UK.

It also appeared in the 2013 Tour of Britain, on stage two from Carlisle to Kendal.