Cyclist ‘lucky’ to survive cardiac arrest after collapsing at Velolife cafe

A cyclist has had a “lucky” escape after suffering a cardiac at Velolife cafe, with strangers and the owner rushing to his aid.

Taran Panesar was out on a club ride with fellow members of the Maidenhead and District Cycling Club on Sunday October 27 when he collapsed at the cafe, suffering a cardiac arrest.

A nurse and her partner, who were at the cafe, acted swiftly along with Lee Goodwin the owner of Velolife to administer CPR.

Paramedics then arrived within minutes, using a defibrillator to restart his heart before transferring him to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Panesar explained the survival rate after out-of-hospital cardiac arrests sits at below 10%, adding he had been “lucky to say the least”.

“It was the incredible community at Velolife that saved my life on that day,” Panesar said. “I have been making a good recovery since the event and my ribs continue to be painful, but I am grateful to be here and look forward to being back on the bike one day soon.”

Whilst Panesar was in the hospital recovering, his bike had been left at Velolife, as well as a number of personal belongings. Owner Lee Goodwin recently returned both to him and had serviced, cleaned and polished the bike. “Not many will go to the lengths I did for a free service,” Panesar joked.

“I am very grateful it happened at the cafe and not out on the road,” Goodwin added. “We were able to help immediately. The nurse and her partner did not hesitate for one second to jump in and help…amazing.

“I am so glad the gent is making a great recovery and I am looking forward to catching up with him once he is able.”

The cafe, which has been at the centre of a legal battle with their local council this year, was recently honoured as cycling cafe of the year.

The legal battle started in October 2017 when the council issued an enforcement notice after a complaint from a neighbour, which sought to stop Velolife operating as a cafe, bicycle workshop, retail outlet and a meeting place.

On Thursday, November 14 it was confirmed that Windsor and Maidenhead council had withdrawn the application for an injunction.