RideLondon organiser confirms death of 69-year-old man during 100-mile event

Nigel Buchan-Swanson's wife says "he died doing something he loved"

A 69-year-old man has died following a cardiac arrest during the RideLondon-Surrey 100 sportive.

Nigel Buchan-Swanson suffered a cardiac arrest at around the 56 mile mark, on Ockley Road, near Dorking. He received immediate treatment from fellow riders and medical personnel at the scene.

The father of three and grandfather of six was taking part in the sportive to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, stating on his JustGiving Page that he chose the charity “because continuing research will minimise the impact.”

Bunchan-Swanson lived in Chichester, West Sussex. His wife, Deborah, said: “Nigel was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.”

“He was a very experienced cyclist and died doing something he loved,” she added.

In a press release circulated on Monday July 30, the organisers passed on their sympathy, commenting: “Everyone involved in Prudential RideLondon would like to express our sincere condolences to Nigel’s family and friends.”

“No further details will be released and the family has asked for privacy. The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination.”

In 2017, 67-year-old Maris Ozols died whilst taking on the 46 mile route – also after a cardiac arrest, on Cromwell Road at the 13 mile mark. A donation page set up in his memory raised over £5,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

The previous year, Richard Chard, 48, suffered a cardiac arrest at the 25 mile mark at Kingston Bridge, passing away later at Kingston Hospital.

The 100-mile sportive, which starts at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark and travels into Surrey, via Newlands Corner, Leith Hill and Box Hill, attracted thousands of riders this year, with 26,720 cyclists reaching the finish at The Mall despite almost wet and blustery conditions throughout the day.