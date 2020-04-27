How long can I cycle for during the UK’s Covid-19 lockdown?

Doing the right thing during the coronavirus crisis is important to everyone – but there remains considerable confusion over what is and isn’t allowed during the UK’s lockdown.

In particular, the government’s advice to keep walking, running and cycling has left many people wondering where and for how long we are supposed to exercise for.

On the one hand, there isn’t anything in writing. The extensive guidelines on the UK government’s website, and the Coronavirus Act that grants emergency powers to combat the spread of the virus, permit basic forms of exercise, either alone or with members of your household. Everything else is left to the discretion of the individual.

In Scotland, Northern Ireland and England there is no legal mention of the exercise being limited to once per day, whereas in Wales this is a legal requirement. It is also recognised that individuals with certain mental or physical conditions may need to exercise more often, and if cycling is used as an essential means of transport – for example to pick up a prescription – then this is permitted outside of the daily exercise .

However, members of the government have mentioned apparent time limits in media interviews and the like. The most high profile of these was Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, who was interviewed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on March 29.

Asked to provide clarity on the rules around exercise, Gove said: “Well, obviously it depends on each individual’s fitness. I would have thought that for most people, a walk of up to an hour, or a run of 30 minutes or a cycle ride of between that, depending on their level of fitness, is appropriate.”

Is this “one-hour limit” official advice or not?

The confusion is causing division, especially involving cyclists, many of whom are used to riding for considerably longer than an hour at a time. The Sunday Times ran an article criticising cyclists for “stretching their daily bike ride” even while acknowledging that there was no official limit. The Guardian has written about “rural vigilantes” targeting people exercising on their bikes, with Julia Mulligan, chair of the National Rural Crime Network, reporting “people driving aggressively at cyclists“. Even Cycling Weekly journalists have been criticised for breaking “the one-hour rule”.

Is there a one-hour limit for cycling?

In order to clear up the confusion, Cycling Weekly contacted the Department for Media, Culture and Sport on April 23 to find out if the government had issued guidelines on how long to ride for.

“There is no strict limit on time for exercise,” a press spokesperson replied. “The official guidelines are clear that, in any given day, a person can go outside for one form of basic exercise, such as a walk, a run or a cycle, if they are well enough and as long as they are on their own, or with members of their household.

“People should just continue to follow the latest official advice on social distancing and general hygiene at all times.”

Guildlines are always changing, however, and this advice could alter too. On April 24, the Welsh government issued its own advice, saying that “Cycling should be local, as a rule of thumb limited to travelling no further than a reasonable walking distance from home. Exercising by cycling significant distances from home is not considered to be a reasonable excuse for leaving home.”

Gov.wales also advises that “if somebody went out to exercise once in a day but spent four or five hours doing so, this is unlikely to be reasonable” – so both time and distance are being regulated under this advice.

How far should I cycle during the lockdown?

It seems that – outside of Wales – there is no hard and fast answer to this question, and it will depend on individual circumstances.

We’d advise thinking about some of the following questions to help guide you to a sensible decision:

How far were you cycling before the lockdown? It makes sense to be guided by what you’re used to. And be honest – if you’ve taken up cycling again after a long hiatus, then don’t kid yourself that you’re “used to” riding the distances you rode several years ago. Be honest and be sensible.

Are you likely to be able to solve problems out on the road? You don’t want to compromise social distancing by asking someone to “rescue you” if you’re stuck by a roadside. The more tools you carry and the more expertise you have, the longer you can ride for.

How likely are you to encounter other people on your ride? Scientists are only just beginning to understand all the ways that coronavirus can spread from person to person, and there are ways it can travel when you’re not obviously close to anyone else. Nevertheless, the most common way is via close contact with an infected person, and if you’re lucky enough to be able to ride on deserted lanes then the time outdoors is less likely to be harmful to you or others.

Can you stay close to home? One of the arguments against longer rides is the possibility of an accident or other problem when you’re far from home. Therefore there is a strong logic to riding loops or figures-of-eight that minimise how far away you are if you do need assistance.

Ultimately, only you can decide on your individual circumstances, balancing the physical and mental benefits of cycling with the potential to spread the virus or place strain on emergency services.

Remember, though, that these laws and regulations are in place for a reason, and an extremely serious one at that. Lives are at stake, so be honest with yourself about the potential risks that go with your behaviour, and don’t try to justify any unreasonable activity. Ride with extra care – as British Cycling neatly summarises, “this is a time for calm recreation, not for challenging yourself”. No one wants to take up a doctor’s time or a hospital bed at a time when they are in such short supply.

Don’t forget, too, that any outdoor activity needs to obey social distancing and hygiene guidance. This means cycling alone or with members of your household, and never while you are in isolation due to having symptoms or being in contact with someone who has. Read our guide to cycling and coronavirus for the full advice.

At the time going to press, the UK is still reporting substantial numbers of new cases and deaths due to Covid-19. Regulations are in flux, and are being altered and improved all the time; therefore please remember that if cyclists refuse to take sensible precautions then the activity could be banned altogether, which would be a tragedy for everyone who relies on it for mental and physical wellbeing, especially during such difficult times.