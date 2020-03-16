How can cyclists stay safe during coronavirus crisis? Latest updates from British Cycling and the government

Coronavirus has already had a huge impact on the professional cycling calendar, with the UCI cancelling all international events and dozens of races being abandoned or postponed.

While the pro peloton is particularly susceptible to global events and Spain has been cracking down on people cycling outside, the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 is now extending to cycling in the UK.

A number of domestic teams have now suspended racing, while British Cycling and Cycling Time Trials have issued guidance based on government advice.

Here is everything you need to know about staying safe while cycling:

Government action

The UK government has not yet banned sports events or mass gatherings, so sporting events can currently go ahead.

While some European countries have banned gatherings of people above a certain number, the UK is allowing scheduled events to go ahead, but some organisers are cancelling occasions regardless.

Anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus, however mild, should stay in their homes for seven days from when symptoms start to help protect other people in the community.

Potential patients are also told to stay at least two metres away from other people and stay clear of vulnerable people, while everyone should wash their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds each time.

British Cycling advice

On Friday, March 13 the national governing body British Cycling issued an update on it’s policy during the coronavirus outbreak.

BC said it is in regular contact with health authorities and government that currently events, rides and races are set to go ahead as planned.

A spokesperson for British Cycling said: “British Cycling is working with government and the public health authorities in response to the coronavirus/COVID 19 outbreak. Their current guidance is for events, rides and activities to continue as planned.

“As the national governing body, we are routinely in communication with our members, volunteers and the people involved in supporting cycling at every level.Their well-being is our highest priority and, where individuals are worried about risks to themselves or the activities they are involved in, we are directing them to the latest NHS advice. If anyone feels unwell, they should stay at home. We are also working with them to understand and manage the impact of the virus on their activities and on our sport.

“We know people may be nervous about staying active at the moment, but being fit and healthy is an important deterrent to the risk of any infection in the first place. As long as you follow all the relevant advice on how to avoid catching or spreading the virus, we would still encourage you to look after your health by getting active and getting out on a bike.”

Most British Cycling races went ahead across the UK during the weekend, including the March Hare Classic at Lee Valley VeloPark and the Ike Saule Memorial Race in Cambridgeshire.

Cycling Time Trials

Events sanctioned by Cycling Time Trials, the national TT governing body, are still allowed to go ahead as planned.

CTT is following the government’s advice in allowing events to continue, but some organisers are opting to cancel or postpone their events.

British teams

We’ve already seen plenty of WorldTour teams decide to suspend their racing schedules because of coronavirus, but some British teams are now following suit.

Ribble-Weldtite have announced the will not be riding from Monday (March 16) for an indefinite period so as to no contribute to the spread of the virus.

The team said: “During this extremely difficult time we will work remotely with our riders and partners to engage with our stakeholders and retain fitness and interview in few of the recommencement of the season, we hope at some point during 2020.”