‘I’m not going to lie to you now’: New Lance Armstrong documentary to air

A new Lance Armstrong documentary is set to air this month, featuring “unprecedented access” to the Texan that tells the story of his career, cancer recovery, and fall from grace after his doping was revealed.

The two-part, four-hour documentary is part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, with part one to be available online via the ESPN Player from Monday May 25, followed by part two a week later on Monday June 1.

The programme centres around extensive interviews with Armstrong, a number of former team-mates, including George Hincapie, as well as friends, rivals and journalists.

In the trailer, Armstrong is asked what the worst thing he’s ever done is, to which he replies: “Everybody in the world needs to get this question”.

In other snippets, the now 48-year-old says “I can never be honest about this because all of this goodness will come crashing down,” when discussing his extensive doping during his career, before explaining, “I needed a nuclear meltdown and I got it”.

The trailer ends with Armstrong saying: “I’m not going to lie to you now, I’m going to tell you my truth.”

LANCE is directed by Marina Zenovich (Fantastic Lies, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind) and follows ESPN’s successful The Last Dance series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. The series was brought forward during the dearth of sporting action during the coronavirus lockdown.