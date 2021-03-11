Latest batch of 150,000 Fix Your Bike vouchers released by government

The third batch of Fix Your Bike vouchers have been released by the government – here’s how you can claim your £50 discount.

On Thursday (March 11) the Department for Transport launched another wave of bike repair discounts, aimed at getting more people cycling through the coronavirus pandemic.

This time the government has released 150,000 vouchers, the biggest batch since the scheme was officially unveiled last year.

The last batch of 50,000 discounts, which are only available in England, was released last November.

The government website says: “The scheme is open to anyone in England who has an unused cycle in need of a repair.

“However, as there are a limited number of vouchers available, please consider the needs of others before applying for a voucher and do not delay making planned repairs outside of the scheme should your circumstances allow it.

“Vouchers can only be used with bike repairers or mechanics that are registered for the scheme in England.”

Bike repair businesses have registered to take part in the scheme if they meet the eligibility requirements (including holding £2 million public liability insurance).

Evans Cycles and Halfords have both confirmed they are taking part in the scheme.

Cycling director at Halfords, Paul Tomlinson, said: “We have helped repair thousands of bikes through the overnment’s ‘Fix Your Bike’ voucher scheme.

“This scheme means that many who might not be able to afford to get their bike fixed can now bring theirs back to a roadworthy condition and it looks like it’s happening against a backdrop of a huge increase in cycling – it’s fantastic to see that this demand looks set to stay – if not increase.

“Cycling brings so many benefits and as the country slowly starts to re-open, we are thrilled that more people are considering cycling more frequently than before.”

To claim your voucher, you can visit the Fix Your Bike scheme website here to register for a code. You can then take your bike into a registered by shop to claim your £50 discount on a service.

As part of the scheme, Halfords is also offering cyclists a 32-point bike check to assess repairs.

You claim your repairs through Halfords, which has thousands of slots available each day, visit the Halfords website and book your appointment.

Evans offers Road Ready Service for £35 and the remaining cost of the voucher can be used for any additional parts or repairs you might need. Any additional parts and labour beyond that will be chargeable.

To claim your repairs through Evans, find your local store via the Evans website, redeem your voucher code and then bring your bike into your local store.

You will need your unique voucher code and two types of ID.