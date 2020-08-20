Looking for a socially distanced gravel event? The Gritty 130 could be the perfect ride

After what has been a turbulent year for almost everyone, cycling events are now starting to return with the Gritty 130 set to be the first off-road cycle event to be held within Wales post lockdown.

Organised in close collaboration with both Natural Resources Wales and under British Cycling and Welsh Cycling guidance, Gritty 130 will be run with procedures in place that will ensure social distancing is followed throughout and limited to a maximum of 100 entries with staggered starts.

Taking place on September 13, 2020, from the town of Llandovery in Carmarthenshire and riding within the Cambrian Mountains of Mid Wales the event will feature a scenic but challenging 130km route distance with almost 3000m of climbing. The event is open to all style of bikes that can ride off road, including gravel and mountain bikes.

Matt Page of organisers A Cycling states, “After an incredibly difficult year with every planned event postponed to date, we are excited to be able to host Gritty 130 and show riders the beauty of the surroundings in the Cambrian Mountains and Tywi Valley. As cycling has seen a boom over the year, we look forward to welcoming back familiar faces but also new faces to our events.”

The event will not be a race, although riders will be timed across the distance which aims to be as pure a gravel event as is possible. Heading north from Llandovery and tackling terrain within Crychan forest before a challenging off-road climb to Llyn Brianne and into Tywi forest with the route being at least 75 per cent off-road.

The Cambrian Mountains offers a huge area of unspoilt terrain with large sections within with no civilisation in sight. The final off-road section will take riders around Llyn Brianne reservoir, a beautiful and picturesque location.

To ensure all guidelines, laws and requirements are followed the event will feature a staggered start with riders setting off in small numbers every five minutes based on predicted finishing time, starting from 9am to ensure that at no time will a large group will form. Standard feed stations will be replaced with a “drop box” where riders will be provided a box to put their own food and nutrition items in, to be placed on course at approximately half distance.

Entries are just £40 and you can get your entry to the Gritty 130 through the event website.

As a company A Cycling has completed the “Good to Go” scheme and in addition, members of staff all hold the COVID awareness course as required by Welsh Cycling.