Milan-San Remo kicks off with sunny start (photos)

Opening Monument of the 2016 season starts in Milan, under sunny skies

Milan-San Remo started this morning, with 25 teams and 199 riders rolling out of Milan under clear, sunny skies.

The weather forecast for the day is almost perfect for a fast race: very little wind, no cloud cover and temperatures predicted to reach as high at 16°C.

There was one non-starter: Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) was forced to withdraw due to illness.

As we write this, an escape group of 11 riders has over 10 minutes advantage over the peloton with 250km remaining.

Photos: RCS Sport